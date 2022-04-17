ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Terminal A evacuated at Boston Logan International Airport

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mass. State Police bomb squad...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 2

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Operations resume after unattended bag causes terminal closure at Palm Beach International Airport

An unattended bag at Palm Beach International Airport prompted law enforcement to temporarily close a terminal and several roads leading to and from the airport on Saturday afternoon. But no threat was found and no injuries were reported. “Operations are back to normal now,” airport spokeswoman Lacy Larson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The disruption lasted for three hours, she said, ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Landside terminal construction underway at Pittsburgh International Airport

Cranes and construction crews are making headway at the Pittsburgh International Airport, as work building a new landside terminal is well underway. Airport officials said progress for the $1.3 billion project is on schedule and the new, upgraded terminal is on track to open by 2025. In fact, Allegheny County...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Boston 911 operator honored for role in saving man stuck in MBTA station wall

BOSTON — Boston public safety officials paused Friday to honor one of the city's 911 operators for her contributions to a recent rescue at an MBTA station. Moneeka Colston answered the call on Apr. 9, from a man who had inadvertently fallen into a void in a wall at the Back Bay Station. He was unable to free himself or share specific information about his location.
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Police
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy