Terminal A evacuated at Boston Logan International Airport

DORCHESTER — Boston Police are on the scene of a shooting in Dorchester on Monday. The victim was shot on an MBTA bus. It happened on Morton Street near Lorna Road. An MBTA bus is taped off within the crime scene. At this point, it’s unclear who the victim...
BOSTON — Boston's MBTA subway link with Logan Airport is about to be severed for nearly two weeks in April. The transit presented its plan last week at a community meeting in East Boston. A spokesperson for the MBTA said Blue Line service will be suspended between Airport and...
An unattended bag at Palm Beach International Airport prompted law enforcement to temporarily close a terminal and several roads leading to and from the airport on Saturday afternoon. But no threat was found and no injuries were reported. “Operations are back to normal now,” airport spokeswoman Lacy Larson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The disruption lasted for three hours, she said, ...
Cranes and construction crews are making headway at the Pittsburgh International Airport, as work building a new landside terminal is well underway. Airport officials said progress for the $1.3 billion project is on schedule and the new, upgraded terminal is on track to open by 2025. In fact, Allegheny County...
BOSTON — Boston public safety officials paused Friday to honor one of the city's 911 operators for her contributions to a recent rescue at an MBTA station. Moneeka Colston answered the call on Apr. 9, from a man who had inadvertently fallen into a void in a wall at the Back Bay Station. He was unable to free himself or share specific information about his location.
A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.
March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
A hiker in the woods near Monson required rescue after he plunged 30 feet into an underground water storage tank, Massachusetts police said. The 32-year-old man fell into the tank at about 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, police said on Facebook. Emergency crews spent about three hours rescuing the man,...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The Carlisle Police Department in Middlesex County reported that Eloa de Oliveira was last seen at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Eloa was last seen wearing black pants,...
The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg while commuting on a MBTA bus in Boston on Monday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. Boston police said officers responded to the gunshot incident at 10:25 a.m., the bus was parked at 943 Morton Street near Blue Hill Avenue. A...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Avery Cormier, 14, says adrenaline fueled her to grab a pair of steak knives and scare off a home invader Friday morning in Middleborough. She also collected key evidence that led police to arrest the suspect.
WOBURN, Mass. — Several Woburn High School students are facing charges after a 14-year-old football player reported being attacked and sexually assaulted by his teammates, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Sources said a total of seven students are facing charges in juvenile court. In February, Kevin Coucelos came forward with...
Posting videos and using social media to celebrate killings and other crimes the “Cameron Street” gang is accused of committing are among the activities federal law enforcement say the organization engaged in, according to a sweeping indictment of more than a dozen of its members. Nineteen members and...
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship early Saturday as it approached Florida. The man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival.
Massachusetts has one of the largest Portuguese-speaking populations in the nation, second only to California. So why is it you can't get a linguica sandwich at Fenway Park?. I think it's because most of the people in the Bay State who identify as Portuguese are in Bristol and Plymouth Counties and not Boston or Suffolk County.
