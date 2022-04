MANSFIELD (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police arrested a person suspected of stealing a Boston Children’s Hospital van and leading troopers on a chase that ended in Mansfield. Boston Police reported the van, which has a GPS tracker on board, stolen just after 1 p.m. A short time later, the GPS showed the van at the ramp from I-93 to I-95 headed south toward Rhode Island. A stolen Boston Children’s Hospital van. (WBZ-TV) State Police were able to catch up to the van and began a pursuit onto Route 140 in Mansfield. The van turned onto West Street, and State Police said at that point troopers...

MANSFIELD, MA ・ 26 DAYS AGO