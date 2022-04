TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- Think SNL skits. But on a stage in Two Rivers. Heart-A-Rama is a local comedy and variety show dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the American Heart Association. And you can see it in person over six nights. Heart-A-Rama is celebrating it's 50th year, and will take place at the Two Rivers Community House April 28-30 and May 5-7. Shows begin each night at 7:30, with the Best Seat in the House auction at 7:10.

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO