Paralympian's three gold medals stolen from his car in San Antonio

UPDATE: A Paralympian's medals stolen in San Antonio over the weekend have been recovered. It's unknown if the publicity had anything to do with it but the medals were turned in at a San Antonio fire house late Sunday night. So far, the thief is still on the loose.

Paralympian Jen Yung Lee, who represented Team USA as goalie for the nation's sled hockey team, had his three gold medals stolen from his car on Saturday night.

Yung Lee, 35, took to Twitter with a video showing the thief breaking into his vehicle at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday while he was at dinner.

The Olympian's car was parked outside of the restaurant Rim in San Antonio when the thief broke into the vehicle and stole his backpack, despite Yung Lee attempting to hide it.

"I thought I had done everything I could on my end to hide my backpack," Yung Lee said. "But I have to be more cautious. But at the same time, it sucks that this guy has to pick my car and do that."

Yung Lee was given the backpack this winter at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games. Inside were his gold medals from 2014, 2018, and 2022.

The veteran turned sled hockey goalie shared that he hopes to compete in the Olympics again, but he is not sure when it comes to whether or not he will.

As for his medals, Yung Lee said that he hopes the thief realizes what he stole and returns them.