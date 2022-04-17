ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 dead, 9 injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb party shooting

PITTSBURGH ( WTRF ) – Pittsburgh police officers responded to an alert of multiple shots fired at an Airbnb property and found 11 people shot, including minors.

According to a news release, as responding units arrived at the scene on Suismon Street, shots were being registered in the immediate vicinity and several young people were seen running away from the area on foot and in vehicles.

The investigation showed a large party was being held at the rental property with as many as 200 people, many of them underage.

As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some partygoers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones. Several more shots were fired outside the home, according to a news release.

Officers located gunshot victims at or near the scene and transported them to a local hospital. Additional gunshot victims arrived at hospitals both inside and outside the city by private means.

There were 11 gunshot victims as of Sunday morning. Two of the people shot, both male juveniles, were pronounced dead at the hospital. Their names were not immediately released.

Investigators were still processing evidence Sunday at as many as eight separate crime scenes.

WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
thesource.com

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Shot Dead Minutes After Leaving Jail

According to several reports, up-and-coming Miami rapper Baby Cino was shot and killed in a drive-by ambush just moments after walking out of jail. He was 20 years old. Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre last week after being arrested for a gun charge(March 16). The Miami Herald reported that Starks was picked up from jail, and not long after, shooters in another vehicle pumped at least 40 shots into the car Starks was driving. Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
MIAMI, FL
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
