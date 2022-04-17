ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich Honored

By Jennifer Velez
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0BLy_0fC1UZPT00
Girl Scouts USA Medal of Honor winner Nevaeh Henrich with her father Rett, mother, Olivia, and brother Emil. Photo courtesy of San Diego Girl Scouts

Staying calm during a stressful situation was key, as Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich helped save the life of her friend’s mom, Frances Rogers. Henrich, who has lived in Coronado for 11 years, is the first local Girl Scout to receive the rare Girl Scouts USA Medal of Honor in the last five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCr6q_0fC1UZPT00
Nevaeh shares a hug with Frances Rogers, her friend’s mom whose life she helped save. Photo courtesy of San Diego Girl Scouts

On July 17, 2021, she was visiting her friend Camryn, when she quickly assessed the situation as Rogers, her friend’s mom, came into the room choking. Realizing something was seriously wrong, Henrich saw that Rogers was having trouble breathing. She remained level headed, as she directed her friend to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her mother, because they were of similar stature. When that didn’t work, she got her friend’s brother to assist, and she also called 9-1-1. She then ran out to the alley to direct first responders into the house to help. Rogers was then transported to the hospital, where she was later discharged. Rogers, an attorney for the County of San Diego, credits Henrich for staying composed and taking charge of the situation that led to the positive outcome of saving her life.

A special ceremony, which had been postponed due to the pandemic, was held on April 13, at the amphitheater on the Girl Scout’s San Diego Balboa campus, where Henrich received this prestigious Girl Scouts USA Medal of Honor. Councilmember Mike Donovan also presented her with a proclamation, detailing her courageous actions and naming July 17, 2021 — the day she helped save Roger’s life as Nevaeh Henrich Day. It was a big week for Henrich who also celebrated her 17 th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wG93_0fC1UZPT00
Councilmember Mike Donovan presents Nevaeh Henrich with an honorary proclamation, Photo courtesy of San Diego Girl Scouts

Henrich shared a few details about her Girl Scout experiences and future plans.

How long have you been in Girl Scouts?

10 years. It’s been great to have my mom as my leader this whole time.

What is your favorite Girl Scout memory?

The first is my first archery bullseye at camp. It was unexpected and we caught it on film. The second was going to San Francisco with our troop (5549) and crossing the Golden Gate Bridge with hundreds of other Girl Scouts for our bridging ceremony.

Where did you learn the Heimlich maneuver?

In my Red Cross first aid class with Girl Scouts and refreshed every year by my parents, who are first responders. Her mother Olivia Henrich is a former search and rescue worker with the American Red Cross, and her father Lt. Rhett Henrich, commands the 1 st Medical Battalion at Camp Pendleton.

What are your future plans?

I would like to be a dentist for the military.

The rare Girl Scouts USA Medal of Honor is presented to young leaders who have shown heroism and sound judgment in an emergency to save a life, serving as a shining example of the highest principles of Girl Scouts and their dedication to making the world a better place. Only three other San Diego Girl Scouts have received it in the last 10 years, and from 2017 to 2021, an average of only 32 Girl Scouts across the country earned the Medal of Honor each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXCiP_0fC1UZPT00
Photo courtesy of San Diego Girl Scouts

Previously, Henrich was honored with a Youth Hero Award at the 19 th Annual American Red Cross Real Heroes Awards on October 1, 2021. The popular event recognizes individuals and organizations that embody the mission and spirit of the Red Cross by saving lives and creating safer, stronger, and more resilient communities. The Red Cross also created an honorary reenactment video.

The story Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich Honored appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez .

Comments / 1

Related
The Coronado Times

Coronado Girl Scouts Celebrate National Rosie the Riveter Day with a Real Rosie (video)

  Coronado Girl Scouts gathered near the Spreckels Center “Rosie the Riveter Roses” on Monday to honor “National Rosie the Riveter Day,” designed to raise awareness about the 16 million […] The story Coronado Girl Scouts Celebrate National Rosie the Riveter Day with a Real Rosie (video) appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Brad Willis.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

United Through Reading Donates ‘BookWorm’ Sculpture to Coronado Library and Supports Military

The children’s section of the Coronado Library has a darling new addition of “BookWorm,” a bronze statue recently donated by United Through Reading (UTR), in collaboration with Dr. and Mrs. […] The story United Through Reading Donates ‘BookWorm’ Sculpture to Coronado Library and Supports Military appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

FOCUS Celebrates San Diego Military

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson Friends of Children United Society, FOCUS, is celebrating 40 years of answering the call to provide for needy children in San Diego County. Thousands of children […] The story FOCUS Celebrates San Diego Military appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Flower Show to Celebrate 100 Years in Bloom

The largest tented Flower Show in the U.S. and Coronado’s longest running tradition will be held April 23-24, 2022. The 100th Annual Coronado Flower Show, a co-production of the Coronado Floral Association […] The story Coronado Flower Show to Celebrate 100 Years in Bloom appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Coronado, CA
Government
The Coronado Times

4.6 Earthquake in Mexican Waters Felt in Coronado

According to the United States Geological Survey website, a 4.6 earthquake was recorded at 9:30pm (PST) off the coast of Mexico (21km West of El Sauzal, Mexico). It was felt in Coronado and San Diego County. No damage has been reported at this time. Source: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/?extent=25.78011,-120.42114&extent=35.23665,-103.62305. What Are Tsunami Risk...
CORONADO, CA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Congressional Medal of Honor Society to honor local Boy Scouts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Congressional Medal of Honor Society named Columbia Boy Scouts Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet with the Citizen Honors Awards. Diener and Viet, both Boy Scouts from Troop 6 in Columbia, were selected following a national search for individuals and an organization whose service or act of heroism greatly distinguished themselves. The teenagers are being honored The post Congressional Medal of Honor Society to honor local Boy Scouts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camryn
The Coronado Times

Imperial Beach WWII Veteran Signs Book Deal

Written by Jim Swanson, Bill’s son Ninety-seven-year-old Imperial Beach resident and Marine Corps veteran Bill Swanson got quite the surprise recently when he learned that the wartime memoir he wrote […] The story Imperial Beach WWII Veteran Signs Book Deal appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
The Coronado Times

Honoring Our Military Kids (video)

  Military kids typically move six to nine times before they graduate high school. Recognizing how challenging this is for them, this year’s 36th annual Coronado Salute to the Military […] The story Honoring Our Military Kids (video) appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Brad Willis.
CORONADO, CA
WDAM-TV

Boy Scouts to honor a Laurel doctor

More than 200 craft and food vendors are expected to set up in the Hub City tomorrow. The Laurel School District will host a Kindergarten round-up on Saturday.
LAUREL, MS
The Coronado Times

Fashion Week San Diego® 2022 Spring Showcase – Bridgeworthy Event April 23

Fashion Week San Diego® (FWSD) will hold its first signature event of the year—the Spring Showcase—at the Hotel Republic in San Diego on April 23rd. Featuring designer looks, entertainment by […] The story Fashion Week San Diego® 2022 Spring Showcase – Bridgeworthy Event April 23 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scout Troop#San Diego Girl Scouts
The Coronado Times

Coronado School of the Arts Student National Finalist in Shakespearean Contest

Kendall Becerra, a senior in Coronado School of the Arts Musical Theatre and Drama program, is a National Finalist in the annual 2022 English Speaking Union Shakespeare Competition. Becerra won […] The story Coronado School of the Arts Student National Finalist in Shakespearean Contest appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado’s Impact Activities Tennis Pros Awarded

Coronado Tennis was well represented at the USPTA San Diego Convention last weekend with two of our Impact Activities Tennis Pros receiving significant industry awards for coaching. Coronado Tennis Center […] The story Coronado’s Impact Activities Tennis Pros Awarded appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Lynda Rutledge Shares Joy of Writing “West with Giraffes”

“Few true friends have I known and two were giraffes…” sets the tone for the historical, adventurous, and powerful best-selling novel West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge. She was delighted […] The story Lynda Rutledge Shares Joy of Writing “West with Giraffes” appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
News Break
Politics
The Coronado Times

50 Years Living on Top of the World

Republished Courtesy of Crown City Magazine View the original article in Crown City Magazine here. By Ryan Koubeserian “In the late sixties a young family would regularly vacation in the […] The story 50 Years Living on Top of the World appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

‘For Women, By Women’ Celebrates Women’s History Month & Gives to Safe Harbor Coronado

Submitted content The first ‘For Women, By Women’ event was held on Thursday March 24th, 2022. The community celebrated Women’s History Month and local women-owned businesses in Coronado while fundraising […] The story ‘For Women, By Women’ Celebrates Women’s History Month & Gives to Safe Harbor Coronado appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
329
Followers
327
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy