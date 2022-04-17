Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich Honored

Staying calm during a stressful situation was key, as Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich helped save the life of her friend’s mom, Frances Rogers. Henrich, who has lived in Coronado for 11 years, is the first local Girl Scout to receive the rare Girl Scouts USA Medal of Honor in the last five years.

On July 17, 2021, she was visiting her friend Camryn, when she quickly assessed the situation as Rogers, her friend’s mom, came into the room choking. Realizing something was seriously wrong, Henrich saw that Rogers was having trouble breathing. She remained level headed, as she directed her friend to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her mother, because they were of similar stature. When that didn’t work, she got her friend’s brother to assist, and she also called 9-1-1. She then ran out to the alley to direct first responders into the house to help. Rogers was then transported to the hospital, where she was later discharged. Rogers, an attorney for the County of San Diego, credits Henrich for staying composed and taking charge of the situation that led to the positive outcome of saving her life.

A special ceremony, which had been postponed due to the pandemic, was held on April 13, at the amphitheater on the Girl Scout’s San Diego Balboa campus, where Henrich received this prestigious Girl Scouts USA Medal of Honor. Councilmember Mike Donovan also presented her with a proclamation, detailing her courageous actions and naming July 17, 2021 — the day she helped save Roger’s life as Nevaeh Henrich Day. It was a big week for Henrich who also celebrated her 17 th birthday.

Henrich shared a few details about her Girl Scout experiences and future plans.

How long have you been in Girl Scouts?

10 years. It’s been great to have my mom as my leader this whole time.

What is your favorite Girl Scout memory?

The first is my first archery bullseye at camp. It was unexpected and we caught it on film. The second was going to San Francisco with our troop (5549) and crossing the Golden Gate Bridge with hundreds of other Girl Scouts for our bridging ceremony.

Where did you learn the Heimlich maneuver?

In my Red Cross first aid class with Girl Scouts and refreshed every year by my parents, who are first responders. Her mother Olivia Henrich is a former search and rescue worker with the American Red Cross, and her father Lt. Rhett Henrich, commands the 1 st Medical Battalion at Camp Pendleton.

What are your future plans?

I would like to be a dentist for the military.

The rare Girl Scouts USA Medal of Honor is presented to young leaders who have shown heroism and sound judgment in an emergency to save a life, serving as a shining example of the highest principles of Girl Scouts and their dedication to making the world a better place. Only three other San Diego Girl Scouts have received it in the last 10 years, and from 2017 to 2021, an average of only 32 Girl Scouts across the country earned the Medal of Honor each year.

Previously, Henrich was honored with a Youth Hero Award at the 19 th Annual American Red Cross Real Heroes Awards on October 1, 2021. The popular event recognizes individuals and organizations that embody the mission and spirit of the Red Cross by saving lives and creating safer, stronger, and more resilient communities. The Red Cross also created an honorary reenactment video.

