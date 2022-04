After a "slow start" to the 2022 season, it appears that 2021 MVP Shohei Ohtani has indeed found his way at the plate, crushing his third homer in the last two games. He finished the game with two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored as the Angels cruised to a 7-2 victory over Texas Saturday afternoon. Ohtani drove in the first run of the game in the third inning, on a fielder's choice, which scored the recently called-up Andrew Velasquez from third after he started the inning by drawing a walk off of Rangers starter Taylor Hearn.He would later come in...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO