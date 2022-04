Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.

