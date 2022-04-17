Arsenal news LIVE: RIP to Steve Rowley, William Saliba ‘to stay’ at Marseille, Arteta backs Xhaka – latest updates

LEGENDARY former chief Arsenal scout Steve Rowley has tragically passed away at the age of 63.

He discovered gems such as ex-skipper Tony Adams and Ray Parlour during his tenure in North London.

Meanwhile, William Saliba has expressed his feelings on how we would like summer's transfer window to play out.

And Mikel Arteta has stood up for Granit Xhaka and commended the Swiss captain for how he has dealt with his critics.

William Saliba marshals Kylian Mbappe Credit: AFP

Arsenal loanee bags big winner

Midfielder Lucas Torreira bagged an important goal for loan side Fiorentina over the weekend.

The Uruguayan, on a season-long deal with La Viola from Arsenal, netted in the 30th minute against Venezia.

His effort went on to be the winner, with his side staying just one point behind fifth-placed Roma.

Lucas Torreira celebrates his important goal Credit: Rex

Fabregas leads Steve Rowley tributes

Cesc Fabregas led the tributes as Arsenal announced the death of legendary former chief scout Steve Rowley.

The 63-year-old passed away after a short illness, it was revealed.

Former Gunners ace Fabregas led the tributes to Rowley with a touching message alongside two pictures of the pair together.

The Spanish midfielder tweeted: "What a sad day it is. A great man has left us, a true Arsenal legend.

"I don’t know where I would be today if you didn’t manage to convince Arsene to sign me as a 16-year-old.

"I will never forget your advices and the confidence you gave me everyday. You will be greatly missed."

Arteta also praised Granit Xhaka for the way he dealt with his fractured relationship with a section of the fans.

The Spanish tactician said: "I think what he has done is just express his feelings and say, 'This is how I feel about the situation'.

"He has done it in a way to the outside world that I probably haven't seen before.

"He has had a lot of support from everybody here internally and I think the fans have also given a lot of support.

"In the last year, the situation has changed a lot. They have been exceptional with the team and they have been very good with him individually as well, and what I have sensed in the atmosphere and support to him is very positive.”

The Ron & only

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is "exactly what Arsenal need", according to Gunners legend Ian Wright.

Wright told Premier League Productions: "He’s got 13 points alone from winning goals that he’s scored for them.

"That’s what you get at Man Utd.

"That’s exactly what Arsenal need, because if he wasn’t playing for United they’d be nowhere near where they are.

"That’s what you pay for and that’s what he’s delivered, he’s amazing"

Nunez transfer race heats up

Newcastle are desperate to win the race to sign Benfica star and Arsenal target Darwin Nunez having reportedly tabled a £50million bid.

Manchester United are known to be interested in Nunez, with the striker himself revealing Edinson Cavani is his “idol”.

The Gunners are also an option for the Uruguay international, with manager Mikel Arteta determined to bolster his attack in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, however, Newcastle are looking to jump to the front of the queue by making a £50m offer

Ian Wright warning

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Manchester United will get “absolutely hammered” by Liverpool on Tuesday at Anfield if they don’t improve.

Wright told Premier League productions: “If he [Cristiano Ronaldo] wasn’t at Manchester United they would be nowhere near where they are now.

“That’s what you pay for and he’s delivered. He’s amazing, amazing.

“We’re talking about a team at the bottom of the league [Norwich] who gave United two goals today, literally. And they’re still able to open United up.

“If United play like that against Liverpool they’re going to get absolutely hammered”

Don't mess with Vi

Arsenal legend Martin Keown revealed Patrick Vieira grabbed one of his team-mates by the throat at the age of just 20.

Keown told The Mail: "One day a senior player was complaining about Patrick in the changing room. All in English — under the assumption Patrick wouldn’t understand.

"Well, he did. Patrick stood up, flew across the room, grabbed him by the throat and said in perfect English: ‘Why are you f*****g talking about me behind my back?’

"Here was this kid, new to the club, yet to make his debut for Arsenal, physically confronting one of the squad’s most senior members who shall remain nameless. I found it hilarious, I was clapping!

"I knew then and there that we had signed a strong character. That was the personality — it wasn’t until the following month that I saw the player.

"Patrick was brought on against Sheffield Wednesday and almost immediately played a 30-yard diagonal pass out to the wing.

"Highbury was in awe. There was applause, a chorus of ‘oohs’ and I knew we’d signed a special player"

'North London is ours'

Brighton's social media team couldn't help but poke fun at the expense of both Arsenal and Tottenham, after beating both in the space of a week.

Last weekend, the Seagulls dented the Gunners' hopes of a top-four finish by winning 2-1 at the Emirates.

Then, they returned to North London to beat an in-form Spurs side 1-0.

Absolute Arsenal legend

Arsenal have announced the death of their legendary former chief scout Steve Rowley, who passed away after a short illness at the age of 63.

Rowley joined the Gunners in 1980 and remained part of the club until 2017.

He discovered talents such as former skipper Tony Adams and Ray Parlour during his early days in North London.

Arsenal issued the following statement: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our former chief scout Steve Rowley after a short illness.

“Steve, 63, had been associated with the Club since January 1980, when he began a part-time role in our youth scouting operations in Essex.

“Notable early successes in the identification of talent - including Tony Adams and Ray Parlour - led to a full-time position during George Graham's time as manager.

“Upon his arrival in 1996, Arsene Wenger appointed Steve as our Chief Scout, a position he held until 2017”

Will to stay

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow after William Saliba reiterated his desire to stay at Marseille for another season.

Saliba admitted there is a "chance" the Gunners could allow him to remain at the Velodrome when the two clubs speak soon.

The defender told Le Parisien: "There is always a chance. I do not hide that I am very happy in Marseille.

"I have developed, I have passed a milestone. If I make it into France’s squad it’s thanks to Marseille, because there is a lot of visibility.

"They are a very big club with a lot of pressure, but when you’re good there are a lot of good things that happen to you.

"We will see in May or June depending on the discussions. Today, my future, I don’t know what it is"

More from Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl also praised Fraser Forster after his goalkeeping heroics against Arsenal.

Hasenhuttl added: "A goalkeeper who was exceptional today. Not to forget, because otherwise, it looks different.

"Great to get such a reward for such a game. This is absolutely exceptional.

"I'm very happy for him. He plays for winning with Southampton and definitely for staying with us"

Hasenhuttl on Arsenal win

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with the victory over Arsenal because his team finally improved on the pitch.

Hasenhuttl said: "We knew that it was time to show a reaction. And to show that we also can play a little bit different.

"Today was a different game; under 30 per cent possession I don't think we've ever had in this season so far. We didn't want to give them a chance for an early ball in. We wanted to be compact.

"We wanted to minimise the mistakes we've made in recent weeks because you have to when you concede 13 goals in four games.

"You have to change things. This is what we did today. I know that we can play more football, I know that we can play better. But it's also good to know that we can defend like this"

Gabriel Magalhaes reminder

Arsenal have been handed a major boost after speculation linking Gabriel Magalhaes with a move to Barcelona.

Reports in Spain this week suggested that Barca were preparing to make a move for Gabriel in the summer.

However, an interview with the Brazilian has given the Gunners hope that he will remain at the Emirates despite attention from the Blaugrana.

Gabriel told Premier League Productions: "I feel good. I feel at home at Arsenal.

"It’s a great squad to be a part of and together I am sure we can achieve a lot. I am very happy here.

"Reaching the top four is our aim, but we know how tough it will be.

“It’s a big challenge but I do believe we can get there. We are working hard and it’s the target we want to achieve. We have to stick together. We need to be focused to get good results”

Arteta praises Xhaka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Granit Xhaka for the way he dealt with his fractured relationship with a section of the fans.

Arteta said: "I think what he has done is just express his feelings and say, 'This is how I feel about the situation'.

"He has done it in a way to the outside world that I probably haven't seen before.

"He has had a lot of support from everybody here internally and I think the fans have also given a lot of support.

"In the last year, the situation has changed a lot. They have been exceptional with the team and they have been very good with him individually as well, and what I have sensed in the atmosphere and support to him is very positive”

Arsenal women FA Cup loss

Arsenal's women's side have crashed out of the FA Cup.

The Gunners ladies lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

Goals from Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun gave Emma Hayes' side the win.

The loss rounded off a bad weekend for Arsenal whose men's team suffered a 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

Eden Hazard is staying put

Eden Hazard has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid despite interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

That’s according to the winger’s brother, Kylian who claims his sibling still has a point to prove with Los Blancos.

Kylian told RTL Sport: “He’s not going to let Real go until he’s proven he’s the strongest there.

“He’s proven himself at every club he’s been to, and for me, he doesn’t want to leave.

“I don’t think he’s going to leave. If the president wants him to leave, and he knows he has no chance to play, then I don’t think that he will stay. But I can assure you, he will do everything to prove he is the best player at Real Madrid.”

Arsenal legend dies

Arsenal have announced the death of their legendary former chief scout Steve Rowley.

The 63-year-old has passed away after a short illness.

Rowley joined the Gunners way back in 1980 and remained part of the club until 2017.

He discovered talents such as former iconic ex-skipper Tony Adams and Ray Parlour during his early days at Arsenal.

He was then appointed in a full-time capacity by George Graham after those successes.

And he enjoyed a further promotion to chief scout under Arsene Wenger.