ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wildlife officials suggest skipping the bird feeder this year

By Ben Raymond, Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXlcO_0fC1SwaU00

MARQUETTE, Mich. ( WJMN ) – Following the detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in 31 states, some wildlife officials are making suggestions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the bird flu is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Nearly 27 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered in 26 states to limit the spread of bird flu during this year’s outbreak. Officials order entire flocks to be killed when the virus is found on farms.

The avian influenza has also been found in 637 wild birds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bird flu can spread among wild birds, specifically those who congregate, like vultures or eagles at a kill site. To keep birds – and yourself – safe, you may want to reconsider doing things that encourage the animals to gather.

Quitman County RiverFest returns after pandemic-related hiatus

“Any of these birds that congregate are susceptible, particularly water fowl,” said Brian Roell, a biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “I know some folks that live on lakes and like to put out some corn and watch those birds, but this would be the year for the safety of the birds and your own safety that you’re not attracting that water fowl to your yard.”

Roell said avian influenza is not typically seen in song birds, but it is possible that it could be spread at backyard bird feeders. He suggested skipping the feeders this year. With warmer weather moving in, birds are able to find their own food sources.

Other wildlife officials agree. “During these unprecedented times, we recommend doing anything that we can to try and help our wild bird populations. Because the science is unclear on the role of songbirds in this current H5N1 outbreak, one consideration is to not encourage birds to gather together at places such as bird feeders or bird baths,” said Dr. Victoria Hall , executive director and veterinary epidemiologist at The Raptor Center.

Hall said her recommendation is temporary while we wait for the spread of the virus to slow. “We have it in our power to take a short term action so we are not accidentally assisting in the virus’ spread. This outbreak won’t last forever and I, for one, am greatly looking forward to when I can safely hang my bird feeders back up!” she wrote on Facebook .

For those who do keep backyard flocks, including birds like chickens or turkeys, Roell suggested monitoring how you feed your birds.

“You would want to make sure your chickens are not associated with any wild bird. So if wild birds are able to feed from the same trough or pail that your domestic chickens are, that would be something you’d want to stop right now for the safety of your own birds,” said Roell.

Arrest made in triple murder at Coweta County shooting range

More than 600 wild birds with avian influenza have been detected in 31 states, according to the CDC’s latest data . Two cases have also been found at U.S. zoos.

The problem is far more widespread with poultry – more than 27 million birds have been affected so far. Some commercial flocks as large as 5 million chickens have been slaughtered in an attempt to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.

While the virus poses a substantial threat to birds, the CDC emphasizes it currently poses little risk to the public. People who work with affected birds are at a higher risk, as they are exposed to the animals’ feces and saliva. Even when a human does contract the virus from close contact with an infected bird, person-to-person spread is “very rare,” the CDC says.

You shouldn’t fear consuming poultry or eggs as a result of the bird flu either, says the CDC. Both should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, as always, to kill any bacteria or viruses – including this influenza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia tornado strongest this year with 185 mph winds

PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) – The National Weather Service estimates that a tornado that hit Bryan County, Georgia had winds of 185 mph making it the strongest twister in the United States so far this year. The storm killed 66-year-old Belinda Thompson of Ellabell and injured 12 others. A National Weather Service damage survey released Friday […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
KEYT

Wildlife officials catch 500-pound bear roaming near a Tennessee university

A 500-pound black bear prowling around a Tennessee university has been captured and relocated, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The bear was living near the Tusculum University campus in Greeneville. In a Facebook post, the agency said the bear “had become habituated to human and unnatural foods.” The large bear had made a habit of eating garbage, bird seed, and pet food, and “ramped up its activity and property damage last year.”
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Marquette, MI
WebMD

Take Down Your Bird Feeders to Reduce Spread of Bird Flu: Experts

April 15, 2022 – Heads up, bird lovers: Some experts are urging you to temporarily take down backyard feeders to contain an outbreak of avian influenza. Victoria Hall, DVM, executive director of The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota, said any gathering of birds increases the chance that the disease will spread.
PETS
Phys.org

Monarch butterflies increasingly plagued by parasites

Monarch butterflies, among the most iconic insects in North America, are increasingly plagued by a debilitating parasite, a new analysis shows. The Journal of Animal Ecology published the findings by scientists at Emory University and other institutions. The U.S. National Science Foundation-supported analysis drew from 50 years of data on...
ANIMALS
Fox11online.com

'Hoo' are you? Meet the owls and birds of Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There's a new ambassador for the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay. Titan the barn owl is the first of her kind to join the sanctuary's program. Animal curator, Lori Bankson, says with news of avian flu going around, the sanctuary is taking steps to protect its birds like Titan.
GREEN BAY, WI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota officials monitoring bird population

(Bismarck, ND) -- Officials are monitoring the health of North Dakota's bird population. The move comes after 85-thousand birds were euthanized recently because of an avian flu outbreak in South Dakota. North Dakota officials say they hope infection numbers reflect a previous outbreak in 2015, when infection numbers peaked in the spring.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Feeders#Influenza Virus#Bird Flu#Mdard
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Feral hogs are outsmarting people and predators in the U.S. They have a 500-year head start.

They attacked Shakira in Barcelona. They’re “rampaging” in San Francisco. In November, they appeared in New Orleans East, tearing up yards and putting residents on edge. Proliferative, destructive, and seemingly irrepressible, feral hogs have rapidly become one of the most challenging invasive species on the planet. Once primarily a nuisance in rural areas, the “pig bomb,” as South Carolina-based feral hog expert Jack Mayer calls it, has arrived at the doorsteps of cities like New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
KFYR-TV

Officials watching bird populations in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials in North Dakota are keeping a close eye on the health of bird populations throughout the state. That comes after 85,000 birds were euthanized in South Dakota following an avian flu outbreak in the state. North Dakota officials said they hope this will follow the...
BISMARCK, ND
WESH

Lawmakers, wildlife officials increase efforts to protect manatees

ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s being called an 'unusual mortality event' is threatening the survival of manatees. Wildlife officials say a record-breaking 1,100 of them died in 2021 due to starvation, cold stress and injuries from boat strikes. “It’s no secret and should be well known by everybody that...
ORLANDO, FL
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Spring is Here: Hummingbirds Migrating Back to New England

We've technically been in spring for a few weeks now, but it seemed like the nature around us had yet to show signs of life...that is, until recent days. Now, flowers are slowly starting to bloom, and we're starting to see pops of color again. Before you know it, the trees will follow suit, and New England will once again be lush and green.
ANIMALS
WRBL News 3

Medical experts investigating mysterious illness causing severe liver damage in Alabama kids

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Unexplained cases of severe liver disease in children are increasing in parts of Europe and Alabama. Since November 2021, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), in collaboration with pediatric healthcare providers including hospitals that treat children and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has been investigating an increase […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy