Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Jackson, Ouachita, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting Caldwell, Winn, La Salle and Grant Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding of hunting camps. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 34.0 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.1 feet on 04/04/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALDWELL PARISH, LA ・ 29 DAYS AGO