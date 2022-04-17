Browns announce ‘Premium Tailgates’ experience

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns fans can now get the royal treatment while tailgating before games this fall at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“ Premium Tailgates ” will give up to 20 guests a private, climate-controlled indoor space with an outdoor patio to hang out in up to four hours before kickoff.

A $1,000 deposit will secure your spot on Dawg Pound Drive and include all-inclusive food and beverages; VIP parking; high-definition screens; phone chargers and speakers.

Check out these photos of the new gameday experience shared in a Tweet from Mike Judge, Director of Membership Development for the Browns.

