Browns announce ‘Premium Tailgates’ experience
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns fans can now get the royal treatment while tailgating before games this fall at FirstEnergy Stadium.
“ Premium Tailgates ” will give up to 20 guests a private, climate-controlled indoor space with an outdoor patio to hang out in up to four hours before kickoff.
" Premium Tailgates " will give up to 20 guests a private, climate-controlled indoor space with an outdoor patio to hang out in up to four hours before kickoff.

A $1,000 deposit will secure your spot on Dawg Pound Drive and include all-inclusive food and beverages; VIP parking; high-definition screens; phone chargers and speakers.
Check out these photos of the new gameday experience shared in a Tweet from Mike Judge, Director of Membership Development for the Browns.
