Long Beach, CA

Man arrested in fatal shooting of teen during cellphone sale

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy who had arranged to buy a cellphone from the suspect, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds Friday night in Long Beach, police said in a statement. The victim, identified as Joshua Simmons of Long Beach, died at the scene.

Detectives determined the teen had arranged to buy a phone through an online marketplace app, police said. During the transaction, an altercation took place that led to the shooting, according to police.

The suspect, Jose Bustamante Cardenas, contacted authorities and admitted his involvement in the shooting death, the police statement said. Police arrested him and seized a handgun that was in his possession, the statement said.

Cardenas, of Los Angeles, could face a murder charge. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney. The 24-year-old was being held on $2 million bail.

