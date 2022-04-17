ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Local churches celebrate Easter with special services

By Andrea Aguilar
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — It’s Easter Sunday, and families across Texoma spent their morning and afternoon in church.

After services this morning, members of First United Methodist joined outside to enjoy the nice weather and take some pictures.

For many, this was the first time going to in-person church service for Easter since Covid-19.

“It feels like we are waking up – feels like we are coming out of this, and I know that it is not completely gone,” First United Methodist Pastor John McLarty said. “We still have people that need to be protected and cared for, and we want to make sure we do that well, but if you are out eating restaurants, if you are going to sporting events and ball games and concerts, then you can be in church too, and I think people today did that, and it was great to see them.”

Pastor McLarty added that Sunday was a special day to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus.

