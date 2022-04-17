Fire in SF’s Tenderloin neighborhood contained

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire at an apartment building that broke out Sunday afternoon in the Tenderloin neighborhood, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire has now been contained.

The fire was at a residence on 370 Turk Street, which is roughly three blocks away from the Civic Center BART station. Officials did not say how the fire started but know the fire started on the third floor at around 2:38 p.m.

The fire was contained a few minutes later at 2:47 p.m. Video from the Citizen App shows San Francisco police were also at the scene of the fire.

No one was displaced, and no injuries were reported. No other information was available.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

