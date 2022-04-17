Kentucky storms spawned 8 tornadoes, damaging homes, barns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Strong thunderstorms spawned eight tornadoes earlier this week in Kentucky, knocking down trees and damaging homes, barns, and vehicles, weather officials said.

The tornadoes accompanied a line of storms that moved through the state on Wednesday night, the National Weather Service in Louisville said in a report based on surveys of damage in Shelby, Jefferson, Spencer, and Larue counties.

The report classified the tornadoes as EF-0 and EF-1, with peak wind speeds ranging from 80 miles per hour to 100 miles per hour. No injuries or deaths were reported.

In south Louisville, a tornado with peak winds of 97 miles per hour struck the Glenmary Reserves and Bardstown Woods subdivisions, the report said. The tornado damaged vehicles and caused siding and roof damage to several homes.

Several homes and barns were damaged by tornadoes in or near Taylorsville, Upton, Shelbyville, Waddy, Peytona, and Buffalo, the report said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.