San Diego, CA

Padres' Austin Adams: Receiving second opinion

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Adams (forearm) recently underwent an MRI and is scheduled to receive a second opinion on his injury during the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Reese McGuire riding pine for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox did not include Reese McGuire in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire will return to the bench with Yasmani Grandal taking over at catcher after a game as the designated hitter. Gavin Sheets will take a turn at designated hitter and bat sixth Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Vogt as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday, while Sean Murphy switches to DH and Jed Lowrie hits the bench. Vogt has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and has yet to...
OAKLAND, CA
ESPN

Cron homers twice to back Senzatela as Rockies beat Cubs 9-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron homered twice and Antonio Senzatela pitched five solid innings in his 100th career start for Colorado as the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 9-6 on Saturday night. Cron hit a two-run shot in a four-run third inning and connected again leading off the seventh,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Chihuahuas Streaky After First 12 Games of 2022 Season

The best way to some up the El Paso Chihuahuas season after the first two weeks is that they win and lose in bunches. Since Major League Baseball instituted six game series for Triple-A last year, the Chihuahuas have split a few series. However, they had not done so by winning their first three games and then losing their next three games. That feat has now been accomplished twice in their first pair of series.
EL PASO, TX
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

San Diego Padres add two bats to reshape their lineup

Every year, something unexpected happens for the San Diego Padres. Last season, the San Diego Padres were a good team on paper. But they suffered a few key injuries to the lineup and did not have the required bench depth to adequately replace those missing. Suddenly, the bats went silent as the thoughts of playing October baseball drifted away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tommy John
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor not in Orioles' Tuesday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Odor is being replaced at second base by Ramon Urias versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 26 plate appearances this season, Odor has a .174 batting average with a .487 OPS, 2 runs and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Falls triple short of cycle

Machado went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run in Monday's 4-1 win over Cincinnati. Machado gave San Diego an early lead with his first-inning two-run shot to left field, and he didn't slow down from there. The veteran third baseman collected two more knocks to finish with his fourth multi-hit performance of the season. Machado is slashing .354/.404/.583 through 12 games, and he has recorded two homers, five doubles, eight RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Cleared to play Sunday

Grichuk (back) will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Grichuk will make his return to action after a sore back had resulted in him being held out of the lineup for each of the past three games. The Rockies' decision to deploy Grichuk in the outfield rather than at designated hitter implies some level of confidence in his health moving forward, though it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out at least once during the team's upcoming six-game week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Records first hit

Kelly started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Mets. Of the many Arizona hitters scuffling to start the season, perhaps Kelly's struggles are the most profound. The catcher's fourth-inning double was his first hit of the season. He had been given two days off last Thursday and Friday in an effort to clear his mind and jumpstart the bat, but Kelly went 1-for-7 over the weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Cubs hold off Rockies

Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki homered, Nick Madrigal had three hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday in Denver. Nico Hoerner and Yan Gomes had two hits each, Rowan Wick (1-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief and David Robertson got the final three outs for his third save for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer back in Padres lineup Tuesday

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Reiver Sanmartin and the Cincinnati Reds. Hosmer was held out of Monday's lineup, but he is back on first base Tuesday and batting sixth. Luke Voit is at designated hitter, while Austin Nola is shifting to catcher in place of an idle Jorge Alfaro.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Back in action Monday

Myers (thumb) is starting in right field and batting sixth Monday against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Myers has sat out the past three days while dealing with a thumb injury, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for Monday's series opener versus Cincinnati. The 31-year-old will attempt to pick up where he left off at the plate, as he was 5-for-12 with a double, three RBI and a run in the three games preceding his absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Sean Manaea: Impresses again in win

Manaea (2-1) earned the win over Cincinnati on Monday, hurling six innings during which he gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six. Manaea walked two hitters but was very efficient in getting the ball over the plate, recording first-pitch strikes to 21 of 26 batters and throwing just 18 balls across 78 pitches. The southpaw registered his third straight quality start --- the most in the league -- to begin the campaign after recording 15 such efforts across 32 starts last season. Manaea is off to a blazing beginning with the Padres, posting a 1.42 ERA, 19:5 K:BB and 2-1 record over three starts. His next appearance is expected to be a tough home matchup against the Dodgers on Sunday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA

