Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Sunday

The Vegas Golden Knights have not missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far in their young existence as an NHL franchise. But they might just be on the verge of experiencing an early vacation for the first time since they arrived in the league as an expansion team in the 2017-18 season. After losing to the New Jersey Devils Monday night at home, 3-2, the Golden Knights are now four points back of the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference with just five games left to play.
Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 7-4 win against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Victor Hedman had four assists, Nicholas Paul and Steven Stamkos each had a goal and an assist, and Brian Elliott made 14 saves for the Lightning (46-21-8, 100 points), who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to move three points ahead of the Boston Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division.
Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche's nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night.
BLUES The St. Louis Blues punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday afternoon with a thrilling 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild. The Blues, who led 5-3 in the third period, ended up needing some overtime heroics from Brayden Schenn, who scored 56 seconds into the extra time to secure the win for the St. Louis.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Rangers have fought their way to within two points of the Carolina Hurricanes and have a real chance at the division title....
EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
O'Reilly had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 8-3 win over Nashville. O'Reilly had a hand in each of the Blues' first two goals, which started a streak of seven consecutive St. Louis tallies. The veteran center raised his point total to 51, crossing the 50-point threshold for the ninth consecutive season.
There isn’t a singular moment that shattered the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff hopes this season, but Saturday night’s 7-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning is analogous to their season-long disappointment. The Jets entered the non-conference matchup desperately clinging to their faint playoff hopes, needing the stars to...
The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their three-game California road trip on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks. They are doing so with a little less firepower as top scorer Patrik Laine was ruled out of the contest with an upper-body injury. Laine has been running hot, putting up four points over...
Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Thomas Bordeleau’s...
DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that...
LAS VEGAS -- Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas, which has made the postseason in each of its first four seasons since entering the league, is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. "We gotta win them all,...
NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with seven...
Powered by an impressive second period, goals from Daniel Sprong, Matty Beniers, Victor Rask and Jared McCann earn Seattle a 4-2 win over Ottawa. Compared to the last time these two teams met, it was a completely different Kraken group that welcomed the Senators to Seattle. Not only were there a lot of new names on the ice, unlike the March matchup in Ottawa, the Kraken scored first, played a controlling game, and secured a regulation win.
Colorado Avalanche (55-15-6, first in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Mikko Rantanen leads Colorado into a matchup against Seattle. He's ninth in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 36 goals and totaling 55 assists. The Kraken are 12-31-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle...
Talbot will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Canadiens, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports. Talbot struggled in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering six goals on 30 shots en route to a 6-5 overtime defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and return to the win column in a favorable road matchup with a Montreal team that's 10-23-4 at home this year.
Berube allowed five goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Berube got the nod for the second half of a back-to-back, but he wasn't able to shake off the rust after having not played at any level in four weeks. The Ducks' top six did most of the damage against the 30-year-old netminder, who dropped to 3-2-0 with 18 goals allowed in five outings this season. Berube could pick up a stray start going forward, but Elvis Merzlikins will likely continue to dominate the playing time to end the campaign.
The Dallas Stars begin their final road trip of the season with a stop in Vancouver to face the Canucks on Monday night. Let’s flashback to March of 2018 for a moment. The Stars were considered a lock to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs and a team that could make a serious run for the Final. Then, a 6-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks sparked a winless six-game road trip, an 0-6-2 stretch, and a 7-12-4 run. Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs shortly after in what was one of the largest collapses in the NHL’s salary-cap era. What does this mean? With seven games still remaining and a three-game western Canadian road swing starting tonight, there is still plenty of work to be done.
