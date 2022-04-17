ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws start Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Binnington will patrol the blue paint in Nashville on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St....

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

ST. LOUIS - The B's kick off their final multi-game road trip of the regular season in St. Louis on Tuesday night looking to change the narrative after falling to the Blues, 4-2, at TD Garden last week. Properly Prepped. With the B's playing the Blues just five days ago,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Analyzing David Rittich's back-to-back five-hole goals against

A five-hole goal against never looks good. And for goaltenders, nothing feels worse. Seeing the puck go between your legs can be a helpless feeling. Especially on consecutive shots. For Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich, that exact scenario played out during Sunday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Twice...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Preview: Blues at Predators

BLUES The St. Louis Blues punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday afternoon with a thrilling 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild. The Blues, who led 5-3 in the third period, ended up needing some overtime heroics from Brayden Schenn, who scored 56 seconds into the extra time to secure the win for the St. Louis.
NASHVILLE, TN
Reuters

Surging Blues slam Predators for 9th straight win

EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Sens lose to Kraken in first visit to Seattle

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 4-2 in their first ever trip to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena Monday night. Anton Forsberg made 25 saves in the Senators (28-41-7) net while Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored. The Kraken (25-44-6) got goals from Daniel Sprong, Matty Beniers, Victor Rask and Jared McCann while former Senator Chris Driedger stopped 12 shots.
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Injury-riddled Hurricanes get right in beating Coyotes

EditorsNote: changes to “status” in third graf; changes to “games” in fifth graf; updates save total in seventh graf. Max Domi notched his first goal with his new team as the injury-riddled Carolina Hurricanes beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. Vincent...
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

Dallas visits Edmonton after Hintz's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (43-28-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6, second in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Edmonton Oilers after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 6-2 loss to the Canucks. The Oilers are 30-13-3 in Western Conference games. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Foegele Scoring Timely Goals Just in Time for Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are heating up down the playoff stretch with an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games. They’re receiving key contributions not only from their superstars, but from their supporting cast as well. In fact, in their 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights last Saturday, both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl didn’t register a single point.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Ninth straight year over 50 points

O'Reilly had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 8-3 win over Nashville. O'Reilly had a hand in each of the Blues' first two goals, which started a streak of seven consecutive St. Louis tallies. The veteran center raised his point total to 51, crossing the 50-point threshold for the ninth consecutive season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS New York

Donato lifts Kraken past Devils 4-3 in shootout

SEATTLE — Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for Seattle and New Jersey missed all three of its attempts, with two saved by Phillip Grubauer, as the Kraken beat the Devils 4-3 on Saturday night.Rookie Matty Beniers scored his first NHL goal, which gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at 16:57 of the second period. Will Borgen and Carson Soucy also scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game skid."I felt Matty played a real solid hockey game, he and his linemates," said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, who had Beniers on the ice to start the game, again to start overtime, and...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Tarasenko named NHL First Star of the Week

NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with seven...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Ottawa at Seattle

Powered by an impressive second period, goals from Daniel Sprong, Matty Beniers, Victor Rask and Jared McCann earn Seattle a 4-2 win over Ottawa. Compared to the last time these two teams met, it was a completely different Kraken group that welcomed the Senators to Seattle. Not only were there a lot of new names on the ice, unlike the March matchup in Ottawa, the Kraken scored first, played a controlling game, and secured a regulation win.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Rantanen and Colorado take on Seattle

Colorado Avalanche (55-15-6, first in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Mikko Rantanen leads Colorado into a matchup against Seattle. He's ninth in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 36 goals and totaling 55 assists. The Kraken are 12-31-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators' Jeremy Lauzon out week-to-week with lower-body injury

As the Nashville Predators look to secure their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they will be without their major trade deadline acquisition for the near future. The team announced today that defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will not play tonight against St. Louis and is going to be out of the lineup with a lower-body injury on a week-to-week designation.
NASHVILLE, TN

