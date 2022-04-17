Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws start Sunday

SEATTLE — Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for Seattle and New Jersey missed all three of its attempts, with two saved by Phillip Grubauer, as the Kraken beat the Devils 4-3 on Saturday night.Rookie Matty Beniers scored his first NHL goal, which gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at 16:57 of the second period. Will Borgen and Carson Soucy also scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game skid."I felt Matty played a real solid hockey game, he and his linemates," said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, who had Beniers on the ice to start the game, again to start overtime, and...

