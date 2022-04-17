Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Out Sunday

The Dallas Stars begin their final road trip of the season with a stop in Vancouver to face the Canucks on Monday night. Let’s flashback to March of 2018 for a moment. The Stars were considered a lock to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs and a team that could make a serious run for the Final. Then, a 6-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks sparked a winless six-game road trip, an 0-6-2 stretch, and a 7-12-4 run. Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs shortly after in what was one of the largest collapses in the NHL’s salary-cap era. What does this mean? With seven games still remaining and a three-game western Canadian road swing starting tonight, there is still plenty of work to be done.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO