Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Out Sunday

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
There isn’t a singular moment that shattered the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff hopes this season, but Saturday night’s 7-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning is analogous to their season-long disappointment. The Jets entered the non-conference matchup desperately clinging to their faint playoff hopes, needing the stars to...
Thomas Bordeleau's...
The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they will be dealing with at least one player in COVID-19 protocol with the potential of more to follow. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, forward Marcus Foligno has been placed into the protocol, and he can be cleared after Day 5. In response to this event, the Wild have recalled Mitchell Chaffee, who will likely make his NHL debut unless Tyson Jost can return for the team's next game.
The Rangers have fought their way to within two points of the Carolina Hurricanes and have a real chance at the division title....
PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with seven...
EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
The Calgary Flames (47-20-9) travel to meet the Nashville Predators (43-28-5) at Bridgestone Arena Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+ and Hulu). Below, we look at the Flames vs. Predators odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Flames posted a...
Powered by an impressive second period, goals from Daniel Sprong, Matty Beniers, Victor Rask and Jared McCann earn Seattle a 4-2 win over Ottawa. Compared to the last time these two teams met, it was a completely different Kraken group that welcomed the Senators to Seattle. Not only were there a lot of new names on the ice, unlike the March matchup in Ottawa, the Kraken scored first, played a controlling game, and secured a regulation win.
The Dallas Stars begin their final road trip of the season with a stop in Vancouver to face the Canucks on Monday night. Let’s flashback to March of 2018 for a moment. The Stars were considered a lock to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs and a team that could make a serious run for the Final. Then, a 6-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks sparked a winless six-game road trip, an 0-6-2 stretch, and a 7-12-4 run. Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs shortly after in what was one of the largest collapses in the NHL’s salary-cap era. What does this mean? With seven games still remaining and a three-game western Canadian road swing starting tonight, there is still plenty of work to be done.
Colorado Avalanche (55-15-6, first in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Mikko Rantanen leads Colorado into a matchup against Seattle. He's ninth in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 36 goals and totaling 55 assists. The Kraken are 12-31-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle...
The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their three-game California road trip on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks. They are doing so with a little less firepower as top scorer Patrik Laine was ruled out of the contest with an upper-body injury. Laine has been running hot, putting up four points over...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates on a few teams when it comes to specific players. There is news on the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Mikeyev, the New York Islanders and Semyon Varlomov, and the Calgary Flames and Johnny Gaudreau.
MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
Washington's road journey continues in Colorado on Monday night when the Caps make their first visit to Denver in over 26 months to take on the offensively prolific Colorado Avalanche. Monday's game is the middle match of a five-game trip for the Capitals, who split the first two games of the trip.
