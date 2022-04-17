Real Madrid comes back to beat Sevilla in battle of top La Liga teams

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring goal during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid played at Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Sevilla, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO)

Real Madrid scored three goals in the second half of Sunday's match against Sevilla to rally back from a two-goal deficit and win 3-2 in a crucial La Liga battle.

With the win, Real Madrid is now 15 points clear of Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. They are all tied for second on the table with 60 points.

Sevilla jumped out to an early lead with goals from Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela in the 21st and 25th minutes, respectively. It wasn't until the 50th minute that Rodrygo scored Real Madrid's first goal of the game.