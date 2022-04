Although Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are not protagonists on the court, the three champions remain one of the main arguments of the insiders. While the Monte Carlo tournament is in progress, the Big Three, for different reasons, are not among the contenders for the title: a rusty Novak Djokovic, in the second tournament of the year, was defeated on his debut by semifinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three set.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO