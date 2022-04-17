ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Blake Snell: Scheduled for side session

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Snell (groin) is in line to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Padres may not love Fernando Tatis Jr.'s pregame rehab

Fernando Tatis Jr. is still weeks, if not months away from returning to action after an offseason injury to his left wrist. The San Diego Padres shortstop is still keeping active, though not necessarily in a way that will have fans feeling comfortable. Tatis Jr. fractured a bone in his...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim starting for San Diego on Sunday

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Kim is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 17 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .214 batting average with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves bench Monday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are holding the lefty-hitting Rosario out against the Dodgers' ace southpaw. Guillermo Heredia is starting in right field in place of Rosario and hitting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
dodgerblue.com

Reds Rookie Hunter Greene Made MLB History Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene made his MLB debut against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves last week, then drew the Los Angeles Dodgers in what marked the first of what should be several homecomings. The Reds selected Greene out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Braves Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Hanser Albert Starts; Cody Bellinger Gets Scheduled Night Off

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. It marked the teams’ first meeting since Game 6 of the 2021 National League Championship Series. Tuesday’s contest between the Dodgers and Braves features a marquee pitching matchup as Walker Buehler squares off against Max Fried.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto on Dodgers hot corner Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Alberto is making a start on third base and hitting seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to designated hitter and Edwin Rios is back on the bench. numberFire’s models...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Day off Tuesday

Bellinger is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI during Monday's series opener, and he'll receive his first day off of the season Tuesday. Chris Taylor will shift to center field in his place while Gavin Lux starts in left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Playing through sore elbow

Harper, who is batting second as the designated hitter Monday in Colorado, is nursing a sore right elbow and will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter during the three-game series against the Rockies, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 29-year-old also served as the designated hitter Sunday against the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Smith started the past two games and will receive the day off for Tuesday's contest. Austin Barnes will receive another start behind the plate for Los Angeles in his place.
LOS ANGELES, CA

