2 Alabama men fatally shot; 3rd man visiting 1 victim at ER killed in parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. — Three men were killed early Sunday after two connected shootings in southern Alabama, authorities said.

The shootings occurred in Prichard and Mobile, WALA-TV reported.

According to investigators, Justin Trotter, 24, and Romello Williams, 25, fatally shot one another in Prichard at about 4 a.m. CDT, WKRG-TV reported. City spokesperson TJ Pettway told WALA that the two men had been arguing, and the verbal confrontation escalated into a shooting.

Both men were later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Mobile, the television station reported.

About 30 minutes after the shooting, Mobile police were called to the hospital because of another shooting.

Investigators said Robert McMillan, 42, drove to the emergency room to check on his friend, who was one of the deceased victims in the Prichard shooting, WALA reported.

Police said McMillan began arguing with several people in the parking lot. At that point, a person exited a gray Hyundai Sonata and shot McMillan before fleeing the scene, according to the television station.

McMillan died from his injuries, police said.

“Early this morning, a person critically wounded in a shooting was taken to USA Health University Hospital,” Gary Mans, a hospital spokesperson, told WALA. “Subsequently, a crowd of people known to the victim and the shooter gathered outside University Hospital and an argument began. One person shot another person and left the scene. We are cooperating with Mobile Police Department in their investigation.”

