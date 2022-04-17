ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Throws bullpen Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Walker (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports. Although Walker was able...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Financial World

Could Aaron Judge replace New York Yankees with New York Mets?

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees failed to agree on an extension prior to Opening Day but Judge replacing the Yankees with the New York Mets will not happen, a source told The Post. Judge, who is considered as one of the best - if not the best outfielder - in the MLB, set Opening Day as the deadline for him and the Yankees to agree on a new extension.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets Starting Rotation Off To A Historic Start Without Their Ace

The New York Mets may be without their ace Jacob deGrom, but that doesn’t seem to have phased them one bit. The team sits atop the National League East division by two-and-a-half games over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. They also boast a record of 7-3, which...
WORLD SERIES
Yardbarker

Yankees face serious problem at shortstop after first 10 games of season

The New York Yankees currently host a 5–5 record on the season, but their issues appear to be very similar to the 2021 campaign. General manager Brian Cashman made it clear that the team needed to upgrade the shortstop position, but after the first 10 games of the regular season, there is no sign of improvement, despite trading for Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone gets brutally honest on Yankees offense after dropping series vs. Orioles

The New York Yankees had quite a series to forget in Baltimore, as they dropped two out of three games to the Orioles. Over the course of the series, the Yankees were marred by their continual struggles on offense. In the two games that they lost to the Orioles, they combined to hit 3-14 with runners in scoring position, as they had dire difficulties time and time again in taking advantage of golden opportunities to post multi-run innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Detroit Tigers: Gerrit Cole vs. Tyler Alexander

Alright. It’s back to the grind for the Yankees after a dismally disappointing first road series of the season against the Orioles. After a day off yesterday, the first of the young season, the supposed Bombers roll into Comerica Park to take on the Detroit Tigers. Tonight, New York...
DETROIT, MI
Q 105.7

A Cloud That Hangs Over The New York Mets Clubhouse

The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Could be back Sunday

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Giolito (abdomen) will throw a simulated game in Arizona on Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game in Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After two straight postponements to begin the week, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Not starting Tuesday

Altuve (hamstring) will not start Tuesday's game against the Angels. Altuve underwent an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's game with a strained left hamstring. The results of that MRI are not yet public, but he'll evidently need to miss at least one game. Aledmys Diaz takes over at second base, the role he'd likely handle on an everyday basis if Altuve heads to the injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Back on bench

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.
MIAMI, FL
NESN

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom To Undergo MRI On Monday

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to undergo a check-up MRI on Monday for his shoulder injury, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton. Britton also reported that manager Buck Showalter stated that “everything’s going really well” on deGrom’s road to recovery. Despite lacking their ace to start the year, the Mets rotation is putting up historic numbers with a 1.07 ERA across 50.1 innings pitched this year. There is still no clear timetable on when the two-time Cy Young winner will return to the mound, but it’s likely not any time in the short-term future as he has not thrown a pitch since a spring training outing on March 27.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Shifts to 60-day injured list

McCullers (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCullers is still working his way back from the forearm injury he suffered during the postseason. He started throwing last week but remains without a clear timeline, though his move to the 60-day injured list at least clarifies that he won't return before early June. The transaction clears a spot for Yordan Alvarez to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo back in Yankees lineup Tuesday

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. Gallo is returning to the lineup to replace Tim Locastro in left field and bat seventh. numberFire’s models project Gallo for 9.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

