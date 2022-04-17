ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays Handle Business, Like Great Teams Do

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3lzS_0fC1Opyt00

A 4-3 win over the Athletics may soon be forgotten, but it's the type of win the Blue Jays will need in 2022

The 2021 Blue Jays were good against the bad teams.

Toronto won 43 of their 70 contests against sub .500 opponents last year—a .614 win percentage. The best teams are even better, though, collecting buckets of wins against the bottom feeders. The AL East-winning Rays posted a .722 win rate against sub-.500 squads. If the Jays want to join the top tier in 2022, they’ll have to finish off the bad squads, as they did on Sunday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Though the A's entered Sunday’s rubber match 5-4, they traded 16.6 bWAR this offseason in Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, and others. Against a squad in rebuild mode—or at least retool—the Jays were the biggest betting favorite of any team playing Sunday. A 4-3 final score doesn’t scream dominance, but there was rarely a tense moment in Toronto’s series finale win, in large part thanks to Alek Manoah.

Across his six innings of two-run work, Manoah sent road batters walking away shaking their heads. Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse was twice a strikeout victim, slamming his bat in frustration in the first and heading back to the dugout in disbelief in the sixth.

Manoah began his jog to the dugout early in the fourth inning after inducing a one out grounder to shortstop. With the starter halfway off the field, Bo Bichette scooped the dribbler and began the double-play turn. By the time Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stood at first to flash the catch, Manoah was already across the third-base line and two steps from the Toronto dugout. Save for a Stephen Vogt homer in the sixth, Manoah looked like the same the dominant hurler that shut out the Yankees in New York to start his season.

"I want those guys to know that I'm giving it my all every time," Manoah said. "I think they kind of feel and kind of play off that energy. To be able to go out there and get as many wins as possible, that's going to get us in the postseason."

Backing Manoah at the plate, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stuck his hand and legs in the air after sliding across the plate safe in the fifth. The Blue Jay outfielder was panting as he sat in the dust of his slide after scoring from first on an Oakland error. Gurriel was the only run Toronto cashed in the inning, with two runners stranded on.

With seven hits, five walks, and two opposition errors, Toronto's offense had the run support, on paper. They scored a run in four of the first five innings but left eight runners on base, never fully pulling away. With injuries to lineup mainstays Teoscar Hernández and Danny Jansen, the Jays have scored just 4.2 runs per game through 10 contests, but still own the AL East's top record. Against the A's on Sunday, four was enough, finding a way to win once again.

"Whenever we get the hitting going," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "If we keep catching it and pitching the way we're doing it, it's going to be a fun year."

A clean victory in game 10 and a series win against a rebuilding squad won’t grab any eyes or raise any heart rates. But it’s the future forgotten games like Sunday’s that could earn the Blue Jays the October limelight.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez diagnosed with cancer

TORONTO — Buck Martinez, the longtime broadcaster of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced Sunday that he is stepping away from the microphone after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez, 73, who also played for three teams during a 17-year major league career from 1969 to 1986, made his announcement via Sportsnet on Twitter. Martinez said his call of Sunday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Oakland Athletics will be his last “for a little while.”
MLB
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Sheldon Neuse
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Stephen Vogt
NBC Sports

Umpire missed startling 27 calls in Saturday's A's-Jays game

It was an afternoon to forget for the Toronto Blue Jays and home plate umpire Jeff Nelson on Saturday. The A's beat the Blue Jays 7-5 at Rogers Centre, tying the series at one game apiece prior to Toronto's 4-3 win in the rubber match on Sunday. One storyline from...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays Handle Business#Athletics#The Blue Jays#Rays
The Associated Press

Orioles score 5 in 8th to beat Yankees 5-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for — against his former team, no less. Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series — and 7 for 83 on the season — before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles take on the Athletics looking to break road slide

LINE: Athletics -188, Orioles +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to end a three-game road slide when they play the Oakland Athletics. Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez stepping away from booth

Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Martinez announced the decision himself with a press release, presented here by Sportsnet. The Blue Jays responded with a show of support. Martinez will undergo treatment, after which he hopes to be able to...
MLB
FOX Sports

Blue Jays visit the Red Sox to start 3-game series

LINE: Red Sox -137, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series. Boston went 92-70 overall and 49-32 in home games a season ago. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
171
Followers
252
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy