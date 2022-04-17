ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Police search for alleged armed robbery suspect in Merced

By Karen Melrose
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERCED, Calif. ( ) – An investigation is underway in Merced after authorities say a man allegedly robbed a convenience store early Sunday morning. Merced police officers say they...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested for series of store and vehicle robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
FRESNO, CA
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

UC Merced officer arrested for domestic violence, stalking ex-girlfriend, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A UC Merced officer was arrested for domestic violence and stalking his ex-girlfriend on Monday, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials say Israel Garcia, who works as an officer for the UC Merced Police Department, was arrested after his ex-girlfriend reported to law enforcement that he had sexually and […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy