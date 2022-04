PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard is in need of volunteers to walk dogs and tape short videos to help get more animals adopted. According to a post shared by the shelter, “We really need someone that could come by a hour or two a few times a week or even one day a week to walk the dogs and do short minute or two videos. These videos can be sent to rescue groups so they can get a feel of the personality of the dog. This helps tremendously with getting our kiddos into rescues! This may sound small but it can create huge results in getting our kids out safely.”

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO