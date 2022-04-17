When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin?

The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m.

The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m.

The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m.

The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m.

The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m.

This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.