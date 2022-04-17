San Carlos Park firefighters on day 8 of MW mulch fire

San Carlos Park Fire Department continues to battle a now 8-day-long fire that is 100% contained to the MW Horticulture property.

According to SCPFD, THE MW fire has infrequent flare-ups. The fire is now 3.5 acres and there is 1 aerial and engine on the scene with 4 personnel.

https://twitter.com/SanCarlosParkFD/status/1516169862481162240

Earlier:

Firefighters have made a lot of progress with the now 5-acre fire. Over 63,000 gallons of water per hour have been used and 1 aerial & engine is on the scene with 3 Firefighters.

The fire sparked Sunday , April 10, and more than 8 million gallons of water have been used since the start of the fire.

The fire continues to smolder with occasional flare-ups but crews still continue to keep watch and do what they can do to prevent it from growing.

https://twitter.com/SanCarlosParkFD/status/1515670741919973378



