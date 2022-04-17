ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos Park, FL

San Carlos Park firefighters on day 8 of MW mulch fire

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YSBg_0fC1Myzq00

San Carlos Park Fire Department continues to battle a now 8-day-long fire that is 100% contained to the MW Horticulture property.

According to SCPFD, THE MW fire has infrequent flare-ups. The fire is now 3.5 acres and there is 1 aerial and engine on the scene with 4 personnel.

https://twitter.com/SanCarlosParkFD/status/1516169862481162240

Earlier:

Firefighters have made a lot of progress with the now 5-acre fire. Over 63,000 gallons of water per hour have been used and 1 aerial & engine is on the scene with 3 Firefighters.

The fire sparked Sunday , April 10, and more than 8 million gallons of water have been used since the start of the fire.

The fire continues to smolder with occasional flare-ups but crews still continue to keep watch and do what they can do to prevent it from growing.

https://twitter.com/SanCarlosParkFD/status/1515670741919973378


Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Car crashes into San Carlos Park home; minor injuries

A car crashed into a home in San Carlos Park in Lee County Wednesday morning. A cleanup crew is on the scene fixing the home. San Carlos Park Fire District responded to the crash at a home on the northwest corner of Lee Road and Harrisburg Drive just after 10:30 a.m.
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley firefighters respond to second electrical fire in two days

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department received a report Monday night about a large amount of smoke coming from a vacant house from passersby. While no flames were visible, SVFD sent a full response. Once on scene, crews confirmed smoke was showing from all roof vents of the building. A hose line was brought in by firefighters entering the structure to locate and extinguish any fire, while additional crews worked to confirm no occupants were inside.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
CBS New York

Firefighters battle manhole fires in Queens

NEW YORK -- Firefighters were on the scene of two manhole fires Tuesday that caused an explosion in Jamaica, Queens.Officials said it happened at around 8 a.m. in an industrial area and since there were not many people around, no injuries were reported, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.There was damage where the explosion blew the cover off the manhole and buckled the roadway on 149th Street.There was a car parked nearby and the force of the explosion tore the back bumper right off and also shattered the back windshield.The vehicle's owner said she was thankful she wasn't inside it. She said...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Carlos Park, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
San Carlos Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
San Carlos Park, FL
Accidents
KSLA

Texarkana firefighters battle commercial fire

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — There’s a commercial fire in downtown Texarkana, Texas. Authorities say a vacant furniture store is on fire. This is a developing situation. Further details are not yet available. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more...
TEXARKANA, TX
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WTAJ

WWE Legend involved in deadly car crash, DUI suspected

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — DUI charges may be the least of a former WWE manager’s concerns after a man was killed on a major highway running through Florida. The crash happened March 25 when Hall of Famer and former WWE superstar Tamara (Tammy) Lynn Sytch f.k.a. ‘Sunny’ was traveling along US Highway 1 in […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Mulch#Accident#Mw Horticulture#Scpfd
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
JACKSON, MS
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy