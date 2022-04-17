ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Coroner Identifies Man Found Shot To Death in Inglewood

By Contributing Editor
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a 39-year-old man who was found...

KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homeless man killed in possible gang-related shooting

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left a homeless man dead in Pacoima Saturday morning. The shooting was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street. When authorities arrived, they found the victim, said to be a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene.His name was not released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were looking into the incident as a possible gang-related shooting, though suspect information was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

2 arrested for abusing 4-year-old boy: San Bernardino County Sheriff

Two people were arrested Tuesday for child abuse after a four-year-old boy was hospitalized, officials said. On Monday, investigators conducted an investigation regarding a 4-year-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Doctors there determined the injuries were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fiery crash in East L.A. leaves 3 young adults dead

Three people died in a fiery overnight crash in East Los Angeles on Friday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Herbert Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. Footage shared with KTLA showed the car traveling at a high rate of speed through an intersection as the driver loses control. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
CBS LA

Wilmington Man Arrested In Murder Of Woman In Long Beach Following Wild Chase That Ended In Mar Vista Starbucks

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say a man who led a wild chase from Long Beach into Los Angeles has been identified as the shooter who killed a woman hours earlier. (credit: CBS) Corderell McKnight, 32, of Wilmington, was arrested Sunday night after a pursuit out of Long Beach ended with him running into a Starbucks coffee shop in Mar Vista, according to Long Beach police. McKnight was being pursued by police after he was identified as the suspect who shot a woman in her 30s to death in Long Beach earlier that day. The woman, who has not been identified, was initially...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
KTLA

Suspects in 2021 homicide arrested by San Bernardino police

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody. San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide. Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

