ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Archaeologists Unlock Centuries-Old Ship’s Origins Using Dead Rats

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTXN8_0fC1LFgI00
Turns out rats can be helpful in learning about the past. H. Zell, CC BY-SA 3.0

When examining something recently unearthed after centuries, scientists have numerous ways in which they can delve into its origins. That ranges from carbon-dating to examining human remains for clues about their diet and lifestyle. But for an international group of archaeologists based at the University of Haifa who are looking into a ship that sank over a thousand years ago, there’s been an unexpected source of information — the bodies of rats.

The vessel is known as the Ma’gan Mikhael B, and it sank sometime between 640 and 740. The ship traveled throughout the Mediterranean and — at some point in its journeys — picked up an infestation of ship rats. As described by an article by Bethany Dawson at Insider, this makes the ship somewhat unique, in that this is — as Dawson writes — “the oldest and only direct evidence of a ship rat infestation on an ancient shipwreck” in the region.

Zooarchaeologist Sierra Harding told Insider that the rat remains proved informative due to the range of rats found. Some were the expected species one might find in the region, but others were native to region further afield, such as Tunisia. That, in turn, gives the archaeologists a better sense of what the ship’s trade routes were — and paints a broader picture of what the region was like when the ship was making its way across the sea.

Have enough knowledge and you might well be able to extrapolate a tremendous amount from something seemingly minute. Think about it — the very rats that likely infuriated the ship’s crew are now helping to inform people about that crew’s lives in unexpected ways.

Comments / 5

Howman
2d ago

Someday archeologists will use dead Democrats in this same way to studyWashington D.C.

Reply(2)
7
Jeffery Monroe
1d ago

Lol That's True Since Democrats Completely Ran DC From 1955-1995 And Today Completely Infest The Entire DC Government Complex And Majority Of Government Employees.

Reply
2
Related
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Your Life Really Can Flash Before Your Eyes Whil Dying, Says Scientists

What happens to your brain in the last moments of life? It’s a question that has vexed scientists, philosophers and religious leaders alike — and something that’s made the subject of near-death experiences a fascinating topic for many. Now, however, a group of scientists have data that could fundamentally transform our understanding of what it means to die — and it turns out that the idea of your life flashing before your eyes has some scientific backing to it.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Archaeologists Discover Tombs Below Notre-Dame Cathedral Floor

As it turns out, the future of Notre-Dame Cathedral involves a journey into its past. As part of the ambitious plans to have the historic building reopened by 2024, a host of repairs and renovations are now underway — and, as The Guardian reports, a group of archaeologists has found some intriguing artifacts located less than a foot below the surface.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rats#The University Of Haifa
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Archaeologists discover the mysterious body of a 17th century Bishop buried along with a fetus

In 1679, the well-respected Bishop of Lund Peder Pedersen Winstrup of the Churches of Sweden and Denmark passed away. His body was then mummified and placed in the family vault in Lund Cathedral. However, he was not buried alone. Instead, a tiny fetus of a stillborn baby was placed near the Bishop’s calves. Finding the remains of a baby in the mother’s coffin is not unusual. But this discovery raised eyebrows among many researchers across the world.
BBC

Egypt's newly discovered ancient tombs are more than 4,000 years old

Archaeologists have recently discovered five tombs at Saqqara in Egypt, the site of the first pyramid. The burial chambers are more than 4,000 years old and experts say they are in a good state of preservation with hieroglyphics, carved walls and relics all being discovered. They are believed to be...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Step inside an ancient Pompeian home! Scientists use virtual reality to reconstruct the stunning House of Greek Epigrams before it was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 1,900 years ago

Before the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii was a thriving city with a population of up to 20,000 people. Now, scientists have delved deeper into one of Pompeii's most beautiful homes, the House of Greek Epigrams. While the house has been damaged through centuries of neglect,...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
The Independent

Scientists battle to keep mummified remains under the ground after ‘black goo’ threat

Scientists in Chile are battling extreme weather to keep mummies that have been buried for thousands of years under the ground. Skeletal remains have reportedly come to the surface after strong winds and increased rainfall lashed an area in Chile. Archaeologists told The Guardian they were marking down where the ancient Chinchorro mummies had become exposed and were burying them back underground. It comes just years after the remains faced another threat linked to the climate crisis. Scientists previously said Chinchorro mummies being kept in a museum in northern Chile were being eaten by bacteria and reduced to black goo...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Reconstructed Face Shows A Medieval Wanderer Found Buried In A Toilet

This is the face of a "rolling stone" who spent his life wandering across medieval Scotland before (most likely) meeting an unpleasant death, left to lay in the remains of a Roman toilet for centuries. Archeologists recently took a closer look at the skeletal remains of nine adults and five...
SCIENCE
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy