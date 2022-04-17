ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Tyson Fury must end silence on his links to 'cartel boss' Daniel Kinahan following US government sanctions in SHAMEFUL saga for boxing

By Riath Al-Samarrai
 2 days ago

If all boxers could duck shots as fast as their sport covers its backside in a crisis, then no one would ever land a punch. And so to Tyson Fury's Wembley date with Dillian Whyte on Saturday.

While controversy is nothing new in the build-up to a big fight, the stench accompanying this forthcoming bout for Fury's WBC heavyweight title has little precedent.

It has been almost a week since the US government accused Daniel Kinahan, Fury's occasional adviser, of being a boss in a 'murderous' cartel trafficking drugs internationally and laundering money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHJo2_0fC1KwIo00
Tyson Fury has so far not addressed his links to alleged 'cartel boss' Daniel Kinahan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvXRB_0fC1KwIo00
Bob Arum revealed he paid wanted alleged criminal Kinahan (left) millions for each of Fury's last four fights

In the meantime, we are yet to hear Fury's thoughts on the allegations and whether he might regret fluffing the reputation of a man with a $5million (£3.8m) bounty on his head. Indeed, are they still working together?

Sportsmail put that question to Fury's management company, MTK, last week and to date there has been no direct response. Attempts to ask Fury during a press call on Thursday were denied in farcical scenes that were astonishing even by boxing's standards, with journalists handpicked from a cluster of 96 and none of the chosen few raising the subject of the elephant in the room.

It is a saga that is as shameful for the sport as Thursday was for the journalists who chose instead to ponder subjects as pressing as Fury's golf, his father, his pride at fighting in Britain and his faith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ppd5_0fC1KwIo00
Fury faces Dillian Whyte in a world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium next Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBS9B_0fC1KwIo00
Kinahan was paid £1m each for fights including Fury's two bouts with Deontay Wilder (left)

Against that backdrop there will be an intriguing fight for Fury's belt, but what of his name? And that of boxing in general?

It is telling that last month, the president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman, said Kinahan had his 'full support'. Sulaiman is expected in London for pre-fight media duties on Wednesday and it is certain he will be asked if his judgment is befitting of the office.

Of course, this is boxing — no sport has a greater need for strong governance and no other has such grotesquely flimsy structures. The morality tale is another topic, and for that look no further than the 90-year-old Bob Arum, who co-promotes Fury with Frank Warren. He has switched from being Kinahan's champion, once describing him as 'honourable', to critic in a matter of weeks.

On the back of the US sanctions and accusations against Kinahan, Arum told Sportsmail: 'I was not pleased with a number of things he (Kinahan) was doing in boxing. I was looking to sever ties anyway.'

He has since done more than most to paint a picture of Kinahan's dealings, saying: 'The relationship broke down because he was interfering in everything. He was becoming greedier and greedier. And he became more of a burden than a help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8w2X_0fC1KwIo00
Arum (pictured) says Kinahan is still the brains behind Fury's management company MTK Global
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2viJRg_0fC1KwIo00
Kinahan (right) is a previous adviser to Fury and '100 per cent' remains involved in MTK

'For Fury versus Whyte, Frank and I drew the line. We would not deal with him. We would not be involved and he would not get money from us or anybody else. Tyson was certainly not upset (about the split).'

The Irish Mirror claimed Kinahan earned up to $2m (£1.5m) in consultancy fees for each of Fury's last four fights, and quoted Arum as saying the Irishman '100 per cent' remains involved in the MTK company, which he co-founded before apparently severing ties in 2017.

The beeping of Arum's reversals in tone shouldn't drown out questions that arise from a dominant narrative of this forthcoming fight.

It is a narrative that will drag in boxers who have sung Kinahan's praises to broadcasters, promoters, and weak organisational bodies who should have kept a far closer eye. Fury's thoughts on it will be welcome, if he ever shares them.

