Missing 89-Year-Old Man In Sarasota Located Safe By Investigators
SARASOTA, FL. – Henry Ellis Clemon, 89, has been located and is safe, according to Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota Police were searching for the missing 89-year-old man.
Police say Henry Ellis Clemon, 89, was last seen on Pershing Ave., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at about 5 pm by friends and has not been seen since.
Mr. Clemon is 5’6”, 100 lbs & walks with a cane.
If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Clemon, please call 911 or 941-263-6773.
Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .
Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .
Comments / 1