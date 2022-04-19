Missing 89-Year-Old Man In Sarasota Located Safe By Investigators

SARASOTA, FL. – Henry Ellis Clemon, 89, has been located and is safe, according to Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota Police were searching for the missing 89-year-old man.

Police say Henry Ellis Clemon, 89, was last seen on Pershing Ave., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at about 5 pm by friends and has not been seen since.

Mr. Clemon is 5’6”, 100 lbs & walks with a cane.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Clemon, please call 911 or 941-263-6773.

