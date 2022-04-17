ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG keep the good, the bad & the ugly in check to beat Marseille in Le Classique

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PSG showed their maturity and creativity in order to beat rivals...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Now THAT'S a selfie: Amateur golfer, 17, poses with some of the world's best footballers including Messi, Neymar and Mbappe after star-studded PSG team stepped into her LIFT at French gym

A young amateur golfer became the envy of football fans everywhere on Sunday when she posted selfies with some of the sport's biggest stars. Marta Silchenko, 17, was competing at a golf tournament on the outskirts of Paris when she was joined in an elevator by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football team - including global superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Matteo Guendouzi
Person
Jonathan Pearce
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
William Saliba
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marseille#Le Classique#Psg#The Ugly#Paris Saint Germain#Arsenal#Brazilian#Mbappe
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi faces a new PSG blow with the club 'set to offload compatriots Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes this summer'... meaning he will be the only Argentinian remaining at the Parc des Princes next season

Lionel Messi is likely to be the last Argentinian standing at Paris Saint-Germain next season, with reports suggesting Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes are all set to leave the club this summer. Messi has endured one of his least successful campaigns for a number of years with...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Daily Mail

Napoli 1-1 Roma: Substitute Stephan El Shaarawy scores late equaliser for Jose Mourinho's side as hosts' title hopes suffer a blow despite Lorenzo Insigne's early penalty

Napoli's Serie A title hopes suffered a huge blow as Stephan El Shaarawy's last-gasp equaliser earned AS Roma a 1-1 draw at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Monday. The hosts held the lead in a tense clash in Naples for the majority of the contest after captain Lorenzo Insigne broke the deadlock with a well-taken penalty after 11 minutes.
SOCCER
90min

90min

305
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy