Roma boss Jose Mourinho visits Diego Maradona mural and lays flowers in touching tribute before game against Napoli

ROMA boss Jose Mourinho visited Diego Maradona's mural in Naples, before his side face off against Napoli on Monday.

The Special One, 59, paid his respects to the Argentinian legend and his former pal by laying flowers prior to a Serie A match against the club where the World Cup winner is idolised.

Jose Mourinho visited Diego Maradona's mural in Naples on Sunday Credit: Getty

Mourinho paid his respects by laying down some flowers Credit: Getty

El Diego famously played for Napoli from 1984 until 1991, where he clocked up 259 appearances and scored 115 goals.

This period was the club's most successful, where he won two Serie A titles and the UEFA Cup, as well as the Coppa Italia.

Incredibly, those league title wins are the only in Napoli's history, and they have never won a major European competition since.

For that reason, Maradona is still revered in Southern Italy, and his passing in 2020 was equally felt in Naples as it was in his Argentinian homeland.

A year and a half since his death, fans have created a mural dedicated to their hero.

Ex-Man Utd boss Mourinho visited the site and was flanked by police as he laid down some flowers.

Onlookers watched and cheered as the Portuguese coach admired the other tributes featured on the mural.

Roma shared the moment on their social media channels for supporters to see the poignant scene.

Maradona passed away at the age of 60 due to a suspected heart attack.

He played for clubs include Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors, as well as the Argentina national team.

After his death, Mourinho paid tribute to his friend who he revealed used to give him phone calls of encouragement when he lost games.