Chisholm's 3B, 2B lead Marlins over Phillies for series win

 1 day ago

Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Sunday.

Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch.

“When everyone’s contributing, we win,” Chisholm said. “This is what we expected. We expect this every day. It might not be every day because baseball’s super hard. But we’re just happy we’re doing it now.”

Miami starter Elieser Hernández allowed a run and five hits in six innings. Hernández (1-1) struck out five, walked one and hit a batter.

National League MVP Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia, a solo blast off Hernández in the fifth, and had an RBI double in the seventh. The Phillies have lost five of six.

“We haven’t had guys consistent offensively yet,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said. “That will get going as time goes on. Right now there’s some inconsistency in our play.”

The Marlins finished with 13 hits and chased Wheeler (0-2) in the fourth inning. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award runner-up allowed seven runs and eight hits, struck out three, walked three and hit a batter.

“A lot of good at-bats up and down the order,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “We were able to get to Wheeler and kind of force him into the zone. He’s got great stuff. He’s one of those guys that anytime you can put some runs on him, you feel good.”

Run-scoring triples from Chisholm and Miguel Rojas highlighted a four-run second. Bryan De La Cruz and Sánchez hit RBI singles that scored Chisholm and Rojas.

Sánchez went 7 for 15 in the series with two triples, two doubles and five RBI.

“I’ve always felt we have a good club, capable of doing everything like reaching base and driving in runs,” Sánchez said in Spanish. “Thankfully we’ve been doing it lately and hopefully it will continue.”

Wheeler (0-2) was removed after a walk to Jesús Aguilar loaded the bases. Christopher Sánchez relieved and allowed Joey Wendle’s two-run single that increased Miami’s lead to 7-0.

“Command wasn’t the best but it wasn’t terrible,” Wheeler said of his outing. “The velo was down a bit so when the velo is down you can’t sneak stuff past guys. Hopefully it will come as I get stronger, get my feet under me. Just have to figure out how to pitch with that velo down a bit.”

Chisholm had an RBI double off Sánchez in the sixth that made it 8-1 and hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber snapped a 1-for-28 funk with an infield single and solo homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Garrett Cooper (left elbow contusion) sat out but was available to pinch hit. Cooper was removed in the fourth inning Saturday after he collided with second baseman Jon Berti during a rundown.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Triple-A Jacksonville and recalled RHP Paul Campbell from the same club.

FIRST BRIEF DAYTIME OUTING

In 14 prior day game starts since joining the Phillies, Wheeler had pitched at least six innings. Before Sunday’s early exit, Wheeler also was 6-1 and had a 1.83 ERA against NL East opponents in day games while with Philadelphia.

MARLINS DEFENSIVE GEM

Anderson, playing his first game of the season in left field, raced and made a sliding catch in foul territory of a fly ball from Didi Gregorius in the second. Anderson’s throw nearly got baserunner Kyle Schwarber at first.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (1-1, 6.75) will start the opener of a three-game series Monday at Colorado.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (0-0, 1.80) will start the opener of a three-game home set against St. Louis on Tuesday.

