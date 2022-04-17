ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Chavis leads Pirates to comeback win over Nationals

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7z36_0fC1KQFg00

Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates came from behind to beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Sunday and take the four-game series.

Chavis’ single to left field against reliever Steve Cishek (0-1) scored Josh VanMeter to put the Pirates in the lead and complete the comeback from down 3-0.

Pittsburgh also came back from three runs down to beat Washington in the first game of the series on Thursday, and have trailed in each of their five wins this season.

“Down one run right there in the (seventh) inning, it would have been so easy, having lost 100 games last year, to just be like, ‘oh, it’s another loss,’” Chavis said. “But we fought back. We fought back the night before, and I think it says a lot about the guys and the attitude that we have in this clubhouse.”

The Pirates’ slow start Sunday was mostly the work of Nationals veteran lefty Patrick Corbin. Corbin had his best start of the season, going 5 1/3 innings with three hits, two runs and four strikeouts after allowing eight runs over 6 2/3 combined innings in his first two starts.

It took until the sixth for Pittsburgh to break through, when Corbin issued a pair of free passes around a Chavis single to load the bases.

“I liked what I saw up until that point,” manager David Martinez said. “We’ve got to get him through that one inning where things just kind of go away for him.”

Victor Arano came on in relief and allowed a Diego Castillo fielder’s choice and a Ben Gamel single that each scored a run.

In the seventh, Cole Tucker and VanMeter singled against Cishek. Daniel Vogelbach was intentionally walked and Tucker scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

Chavis then drove in VanMeter through a drawn-in infield and Vogelbach scored on a Yoshi Tsutsugo fielder’s choice to make it a two-run lead.

“The first three innings, we chased a little bit,” Pirates manger Derek Shelton said. “As we got later in the game, we started to go to our approach.”

Heath Hembree (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. David Bednar picked up his first save of the season.

The Nationals took the lead with a four-hit second inning. Victor Robles , who had started the season 0 for 18, broke out of his slump with a single to left field off Pirates starter José Quintana that scored Lane Thomas and Alcides Escobar. Riley Adams also had an RBI single in the second.

Quintana allowed three runs and five hits in four-plus innings. He walked two and struck out three.

GLOVE GAINS

The Pirates did not play the starting left side of their infield, with Ke’Bryan Hayes given the day off and Kevin Newman scratched, but their replacements came up with big defensive plays.

Chavis snared a César Hernández line drive that was tailing toward the third base bag with two men on in the second, likely saving multiple runs.

In the seventh, shortstop Diego Castillo made a perfect relay throw from left field Ben Gamel to catcher Roberto Pérez to get Josh Bell out at the plate after a Maikel Franco double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Dee Strange-Gordon (illness) returned to Washington ahead of the team.

Pirates: Pérez returned to the lineup after missing one game and part of another with a bruised left quad. ... Newman (groin) missed his third game, but is expected to return on Monday. ... RHP Luis Oviedo (right ankle sprain) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Altoona and pitched

one-third of an inning.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (1-1, 4.00 ERA) will face the Diamondbacks on Monday to start a 10-game home stand.

Pirates: RHP Zach Thompson (0-0, 4.50) will start a three-game series at Milwaukee on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles

BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Orioles reliever Mike Baumann had just entered the game when heavy rain — including some hail — forced the teams off the field. Travis Lakins (0-1) came on when play resumed, inheriting a one-on, one-out situation with the Orioles up 2-0.Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo singled home a...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC News

New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes pitches immaculate inning, strikes out 12 batters in five innings

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against the Baltimore Orioles, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth on Sunday. Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
ABC News

Jake Arrieta announces retirement from baseball after 12 seasons, says 'It's just my time'

Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta announced Monday that he's retiring after a 12-season career. "Well, I haven't signed the papers, man, but I'm done. It's time for me to step away from the game," Arrieta said on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast. "At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it's just my time, really."
MLB
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis hitting third for Pirates on Saturday night

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Chavis will operate first base after Yoshi Tsutsugo was picked as Pittsburgh's first baseman and Dan Vogelbach was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Josh Rogers, our models project Chavis to score 9.9 FanDuel points at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Roberto Pérez
Person
Riley Adams
Person
Luis Oviedo
Person
José Quintana
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Steve Cishek
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus batting second for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics listed Elvis Andrus as their starter at shortstop for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Andrus will bat second and play shortstop Monday, while Kevin Smith slides to third base, Sheldon Neuse switches to second base, Tony Kemp steps up into left field, and Chad Pinder takes a seat.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Nationals starting Victor Robles in center field on Saturday

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Robles will patrol center after Lane Thomas was moved to left field and Yadiel Hernandez was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Bryse Wilson, our models project Robles to score 10.3 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Orioles bring road skid into matchup with the Athletics

Baltimore Orioles (3-7) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Athletics: Cole Irvin (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, six strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Oakland Athletics looking to break a four-game road losing streak. Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in home...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

What we learned from A's win over Orioles in home opener

The Athletics kicked off a new era with a bang. After a 10-day, three-city road trip to begin the 2022 season, Oakland returned home with a respectable 5-5 record after going toe-to-toe with three championship-caliber teams. On Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum, they faced off against the lowly Baltimore Orioles.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Pittsburgh Pirates
numberfire.com

Kelvin Gutierrez not in Orioles' lineup on Monday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Kelvin Gutierrez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gutierrez is being replaced at third base by Ramon Urias versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 13 plate appearances this season, Gutierrez has a .200 batting average with a .633 OPS, 2 runs and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Orioles score 5 runs in 8th inning to beat Yankees

Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for — against his former team, no less. Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series — and 7 for 83 on the season — before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC News

ABC News

614K+
Followers
148K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy