Oli Marmol made a very bold claim about the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen. He believes it’s the best in baseball and the numbers back it up. Perhaps the greatest cause for debate among the St. Louis Cardinals’ fan base this offseason centered around the bullpen. While they were connected to many relievers, including the high-leverage relievers such as Joe Kelly, Collin McHugh and Ryan Tepera, they did not sign any of them.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO