Roswell, NM

RPD investigates fatal shooting of two teenagers

By Roswell Daily Record
 2 days ago

The Roswell Police Department is investigating as a double homicide the shooting deaths of two teenage boys at Cahoon Park in Roswell Saturday. The shootings occurred at approximately 5 p.m. just off Riverside Drive,...

