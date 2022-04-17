ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazin's get beloved PR man Jay Horwitz a very Mets-like win on day team dedicates press box to him

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
Sunday’s series finale at Citi Field between the Mets and Diamondbacks began with another tribute to a Mets legend.

Days after introducing the Tom Seaver statue and honoring the late Gil Hodges , the club named its home press box after its iconic public relations man Jay Horwitz , and the guys on the field rewarded him with a performance very indicative of the full Amazin’ experience. The Mets beat the Diamondbacks 5-0 in a game that began miserably, dragged on with no hope in sight, included some moments of high comedy, and ultimately ended in a positive experience for everyone wearing blue-and-orange.

“We’ve been playing really good team baseball,” Pete Alonso said after the win, which is the Mets’ seventh in their first ten games. “Today was a great example of that. We had excellent pitching, we had high-quality team at-bats, and we got it done. I feel like our start is great. It’s been a lot of fun so far.”

The home team had exactly one hit after five innings. At one point, nine Mets in a row went down without reaching base. They looked utterly perplexed by Diamondbacks’ starting pitcher Humberto Castellanos, who had pitched 59.1 career MLB innings before turning in four vexing ones on Sunday. It was messy for the Mets, something that, as Horwitz can attest to, has been somewhat of a through line since the organization’s inception.

“Jay has been cleaning up Mets messes — some of his own making, some of my own — for 40 years,” team president Sandy Alderson said.

The Mets didn’t really clean up their mess in the later innings. The Diamondbacks are just some of the worst janitors around. With Castellanos gone, Francisco Lindor started the bottom half of the sixth with a single off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. While it would have been a tough play, it was a makeable one for Perdomo, turning a potential out into the beginning of a rally.

Perdomo made a smart play one batter later, letting Alonso’s infield pop up drop in front of him so he could get the force at second instead, making the tortoise-like Alonso run the bases instead of the much faster Lindor. That did not end up mattering, because the Diamondbacks saved their worst play of the day for the next hitter.

Eduardo Escobar laced a double down the line. Arizona right fielder Pavin Smith came up firing to second in an attempt to nab Escobar, but he left his throw roughly ten feet too high. Rather than ending up at second base, the ball whizzed into foul territory behind third base, allowing Alonso to score and Escobar to take third .

“I think if we don’t press the issue there we don’t score a run,” Alonso reflected.

J.D. Davis supplied a pinch-hit single to plate Escobar, and then later executed one of the weirder stolen bases in league history when he nabbed second base while Oliver Perez stepped off the rubber to appeal a call.

“That’s just one of those scenarios that come up,” Davis said after the wacky play. “Buck takes pride in having his players know the rules and the loopholes in that rule. We talked about that in spring training, where if there’s an appeal process and there’s a guy on base, take off early.”

When Davis returned to the dugout he was greeted by uproarious laughter and high fives from his teammates, whose spirits had been quickly raised thanks to a three-run sixth inning that staked them a comfortable lead. Just like that, the good feelings had returned, and the team had provided an example of something that Horwitz spoke about during his press box ceremony.

“We do this for friendship and memories, and today that’s what it’s all about for me,” he said.

Horwitz also got to throw out the first pitch before the game, undoubtedly registering a pitch too fast for Statcast to track. The Mets’ actual starting pitchers continued to throw the ball well, too. Entering Sunday’s rubber match, the starting rotation owned a 1.17 collective ERA, making them the only staff under 2.00. David Peterson hung another string of zeros on Sunday, striking out four Diamondbacks and scattering three hits while keeping them from slithering across the plate.

Peterson was a more than admirable replacement for Taijuan Walker (right shoulder bursitis) — who’s slated to throw a rehab game this week. None of the Mets starting pitchers this weekend (Peterson on Sunday, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco before him) allowed more than one earned run in their outings. That’s absolutely a recipe for success, and even if they acknowledge that the weekend of good pitching came against the hapless D-Backs, it’s sure to be a nice confidence boost heading into a four-game set with the defending NL West champs from San Francisco.

“It was a great team win,” Peterson stated. “I felt good. For me, coming out of the game feeling strong and feeling like I had more left is something encouraging going into the next one.”

Other highlights from Sunday’s series-clinching win included an Alonso laser beam home run in the seventh and 4.2 clean innings from the bullpen, capped by Edwin Diaz. The closer’s first appearance of the year at home, which was not in a save situation, gave the Citi Field crowd their first taste of his infectious entrance music.

Horwitz and everyone else at the ballpark on Sunday saw the type of game that Mets fans love: a straightforward, painless win full of great pitching and timely offense, which also afforded a few chances to laugh at another team’s misfortune for a change.

Daily News

Brandon Nimmo returns from COVID-19 injured list, Mark Canha still out

The Mets got one of their starting outfielders back for an anticipated series opener against the Giants. Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 IL, the Mets announced less than an hour before first pitch of the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Outfielder Nick Plummer was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Mark Canha, who manager Buck Showalter hoped would also return for the first of a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
