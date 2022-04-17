ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPJ Hoping to Return During Nuggets-Warriors Series

By Jelani Scott
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6U5Z_0fC1J2MW00

The 23-year-old has been out since Nov. 6 after undergoing his third back surgery since late 2017.

Michael Porter Jr. is hoping to re-join the Nuggets lineup during their first-round series against the Warriors, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape .

The 23-year-old wing is continuing to work his way back into playing shape after undergoing lumbar spine surgery on Dec. 1 . The operation was Porter Jr.’s third back procedure since November 2017 when he was a freshman at Missouri.

“Right now, I’m taking it game by game. I’m not ruling anything out,” Porter Jr., who last played on Nov. 6, told ESPN. “This is a thing I don’t ever want to deal with again, so I’m just taking my time. … I’m playing it game by game. Every morning I wake up and I know I’m feeling good. Every day I’m getting closer.”

Porter Jr., the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has a well-documented history of back issues dating back to a one-and-done season in college that saw him play in only three games. His latest surgery cost him 73 games this season, resulting in underwhelming averages of 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds on 36% shooting.

Porter Jr.’s prolonged absence was expected to continue well beyond Saturday night’s Game 1 after The Athletic ’s Shams Charania reported he was “unlikely” to return for the postseason. But, after revealing to ESPN that he endured a setback in his rehabilitation last month, MPJ said he feels “close” to perfect as he continues his recovery process.

“I can do anything. I have no restrictions. But when I got back to playing full speed and doing everything, that’s when I just got a little sore,” he said. “So, I just decided that if I feel perfect, I’m going to come back. If not, I’m going to take my time.”

After watching court-side as Denver fell to a 1–0 series deficit, the budding star hopes to make his return in the next few weeks and get back to realizing his full potential.

"I love basketball and I'm putting my all into rehab," he said. "I'd rather be putting my all on the court than rehab, but it's there. It's all a good chance to grow. Some days I can look at the positive. Some days I be stuck in the negative. But I'm trying to stay positive rather than the negative.

“People have counted me out before. I’m going to be back and better. It’s just a matter of time. People are caught up in the here and now. But this is not the last of me. I’ve been through this. I’m feeling good. I’ll be back better than ever. I have no doubt in my mind.”

