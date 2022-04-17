ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Chavis leads Pirates to comeback win over Nationals

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh...

FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Josh Donaldson’s HR lifts Yanks over Orioles, 5-2

Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning following a rain delay and the visiting New York Yankees rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The Yankees put together a four-run fifth following a 49-minute delay. Donaldson, who grounded...
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

Rich Hill gives up 2 early homers as Boston Red Sox lose to Twins, 8-3; Christian Vázquez homers in defeat

BOSTON -- Two big swings from the Twins put the Red Sox in an early hole Monday, and Boston was never able to catch up in the annual Patriots Day game at Fenway Park. Kyle Garlick and Jorge Polanco each hit early two-run homers off Sox starter Rich Hill to put Minnesota up, 4-0, by the third inning. The Twins went on to win, 8-3, as the teams split a four-game series. Boston fell to 5-5 through its first 10 games of the season.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Yelich’s slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Yelich’s two-out slam capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson in the fourth inning. The 429-foot blast was Yelich’s fourth career grand slam. Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee, allowing one run and five hits in six innings while striking out five and walking one. Pittsburgh got its only run in the fourth on rookie Diego Castillo’s first career homer, which came one pitch after Castillo swung at a slider from Lauer that hit him in the knee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Orioles score 5 in 8th to beat Yankees 5-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for — against his former team, no less. Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series — and 7 for 83 on the season — before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform — against his former team, no less — and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 for its seventh consecutive victory. Freeman didn’t wait to tee off against his old club, hitting a solo shot in the first inning off Huascar Ynoa. The sellout crowd of 52,052 saluted Freeman with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” Before the game, an emotional Freeman spent time in the Braves clubhouse, reliving memories of delivering Atlanta’s first World Series title since 1995 last year. Guillermo Heredia and Ozzie Albies hit solo homers for the Braves off Clayton Kershaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs’ 9-game winning streak

DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight seasons. It’s the second-longest active streak behind Pittsburgh. Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, who lead the NHL with 116 points. They’re two shy of matching the team mark set by the 2000-01 Colorado squad.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Montas sharp, Orioles’ defense not, as A’s win home opener

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings, the Athletics threw out two runners at the plate and Oakland held on and beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in its home opener. A crowd of 17,503 weathered chilly temperatures to view a matchup between the teams with the two lowest payrolls in the major leagues. Attendance was the A’s lowest for a home opener without COVID restrictions in at least 30 years. Montas struck out five and walked two for his second straight win. He retired 12 of his first 13 batters and did not allow a hit until the fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Alvarez has 2 HRs in return to lead Astros over Angels 8-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice with four RBIs in his return after missing five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener. The Astros lost Jose Altuve in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring after he fell to the ground after legging out an infield single. Alvarez’s first home run came in the first and his second in the seventh. Houston starter Luis García got the win, allowing four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. Kuhl allowed a pair of singles, struck out four and walked one, throwing 42 of 68 pitches for strikes. He went to the mound to warm up for the seventh but didn’t start the inning. Alex Colome allowed a two-out walk in a hitless ninth for his first Rockies save.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Record-low crowd sees Robles, Gray help Nats top D’backs 6-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Robles was batting just .045 when his RBI double provided Washington’s first hit off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner with two outs in the fifth inning, and the Nationals beat the Diamondbacks 6-1 in the opener of a split doubleheader. The game was played before an announced crowd of 9,261. That is the fewest fans to attend a home game for the Nationals since they moved from Montreal to Washington — other than during the coronavirus restrictions of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Josiah Gray earned the win by striking out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings. Bumgarner took the loss despite not allowing an earned run.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Kraken beat Senators 4-2 for second straight victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored in his second straight game to become the third NHL rookie this season to record a point in his first three contests and the Seattle Kraken beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2. Daniel Sprong, Victor Rask, and Jordan McCann also scored for Seattle. McCann’s empty-netter with 1:11 left sealed Seattle’s second straight victory. Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for Ottawa. The goals came two minutes apart early in the second period. Seattle’s Chris Driedger made 12 saves. Anton Forsberg had 25 saves for the Senators.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Orioles bring road skid into matchup with the Athletics

Baltimore Orioles (3-7) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Athletics: Cole Irvin (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, six strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Oakland Athletics looking to break a four-game road losing streak. Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in home...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Cedric Mullins in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Mullins will take the afternoon off while Ryan McKenna starts in centerfield and bats fifth. Mullins is projected to make 524 more plate appearances this season, with 18 home runs, 75...
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Devils land a blow to Vegas’ playoff hopes with 3-2 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 games. Andreas Johnsson and Jesper Boqvist also scored, while Andrew Hammond made 42 saves. Keegan Kolesar and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas and Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Idaho8.com

Embid scores 31 to carry 76ers to 2-0 series lead on Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tyrese Maxey had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden scored 14. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 20. Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series is Wednesday in Toronto.
NBA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Place Christian Vazquez, Jonathan Arauz On COVID-IL

BOSTON (CBS) — Two more Red Sox players landed on the COVID-IL on Tuesday, including catcher Christian Vazquez. With Vazquez joining Kevin Plawecki on the list, the Red Sox don’t have any big league catchers for the foreseeable future. Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz joined Plawecki on the list Tuesday, one day after the veteran backstop and two unnamed staffers were placed on the COVID-IL. Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on an emergency basis on Monday, and is in the Boston lineup Tuesday night as the Red Sox open a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Fenway...
BOSTON, MA

