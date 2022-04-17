Local man to run in Boston Marathon for 3rd time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Monday, many runners will line up for one of the most coveted races in the running community — the Boston Marathon. There are 17 local runners who qualified — 10 from Ohio and...
BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner.
Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks.
Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV)
Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since.
She began training with Flanagan in January.
“It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON — (AP) — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The men's lead pack of about 20 winnowed to two...
This home is fit for a king … or a true sportsman such as NASCAR champion Tony Stewart. He’s currently looking to sell his 415-acre ranch for $30 million. Carrie Holle, realtor and owner of the Carrie Holle Group, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share some background of the most expensive home in Indiana.
As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser for never winning in 100 races, has died at the age of 31. The bay gelding was living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm said he died Friday night. A veterinarian had yet to determine the cause, according to the farm’s Cynthia Grisolia.
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — If you want a great example of advance planning, check out Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School’s Class of 2022. “Before even COVID started, these kids as sophomores signed a contract to have their senior prom at Gillette Stadium,” said Lynn Pearson, whose son Johnny is graduating this year. “This is not just a party. This is a life event for these kids — stuff that they’ll remember forever.”
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 31-year-old Youngstown man has been missing from his home on Pasadena Avenue since Sunday. Malcolm Myers’ family said he left in his car and hasn’t been back since. He’s also not answering any of their calls. Youngstown Police is currently investigating.
For the second time in six months, spectators lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston, ready to cheer on athletes as they race in the 126th Boston Marathon. And, of course, with the crowds of supporters comes a plethora of creative signs. In case you missed them, here are dozen...
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College nursing alum Hannah Careway of Framingham, and MassBay IT business analyst and alum Dustin Gerstenfield of Nashua, NH, will run the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18, 2022, to raise money for MassBay’s food insecurity initiatives. MassBay and the Rotary Club of...
Running shoulder to shoulder for most of the course, the reigning Olympic champion and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh traded places eight times in the final mile, with Jepchirchir pulling ahead for good in the final 385 yards. The Kenyan finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 seconds, four seconds ahead.
BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
FRAMINGHAM – More than 3 dozen Framingham residents ran the Boston Marathon today, April 18. Some were part of Team Framingham, which has 21 of its 22 runners on the course today. One runner was injured before the marathon and did not run. Team Framingham was the brainchild of...
So much had happened since Sarah Mulcahy ran the Boston Marathon in 2019, the last time it was held on its traditional Patriots’ Day morning. COVID-19 forced cancellation of the 2020 race Then it led to postponement of the 2021 event from April to October, and it just wasn’t the same.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates will vote Wednesday on a $345,000 settlement to head off a potential lawsuit from the family of a Mervo student who died of a head injury during a football game last year.
The family of Elijah Gorham, who was 17 when he died, issued a joint statement alongside Baltimore City Public Schools on Tuesday.
Gorham was a student-athlete for Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School.
He died roughly three weeks after he collapsed following a collision with another player during a Mervo matchup against Dunbar High School.
“The tragic passing of Elijah Gorham in October 2021 is...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Homerun Derby event honoring Rowan Sweeney, a toddler that was killed from Struthers, will be taking place in May. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Boardman Park with a basket raffle, vendors, a kid’s area, concessions and more.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A building on Youngstown’s South Side that once housed an Isaly’s restaurant has been demolished. It was located on the corner of South and East Lucius avenues. When we were there around 8 p.m. Monday, all that was left was rubble. Youngstown councilwoman...
The 57th annual Butler Invitational will be held over two days this weekend. The girls take the track Friday and the boys Saturday. There are 48 teams entered in the meet. The invitational will feature some of the top athletes in Western Pennsylvania. “It’s a time to measure yourself against...
