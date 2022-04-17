NYC urging people to get tested before, after Easter gatherings

Easter service at Our Lady of Good Council in Brooklyn on Sunday morning ended with clapping and joy - and free bags of COVID tests, masks, and hand sanitizer.

"I feel like the city is doing something to help out the community and it's appreciated," said worshipper Charlene Corbin.

Easter is one of the biggest attendance days for houses of worship. City health officials decided to use that opportunity to keep COVID awareness front and center by handing out test kits in Brooklyn, Staten Island and the Bronx.

"Get tested before the gathering, get tested after the gathering. Especially if you're going to remove your mask in that indoor setting," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

On Good Friday, the governor's office announced the seven-day average positivity rate for New York State at 4.68 percent.

However, the White House said on Sunday that they do not believe another surge is on the horizon.

"Yes, the good news o this, on BA.2 is that our vaccines are holding up just fine, especially if you're boosted, you're going to do fine," said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

Worshipper Adrienne Lotson made sure she tested negative on Saturday before gathering at church for Easter Sunday.

"Our behavior may have changed, but our sensitivity hasn't changed," she said.

Now, several COVID testing tents on the Upper West Side told Eyewitness News they are seeing very few people line up for a test. They said this is because most people have at-home kits now and are using those instead.

