ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta will not be too hard on Arsenal youngsters amid concerning slump

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVini_0fC1FW5J00

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plans to provide his young players with “all the support in the world” in a bid to revive the club’s faltering quest for Champions League qualification.

The Gunners were favourites to claim fourth spot in the Premier League just a month ago before suffering a damaging four defeats from five games.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Southampton was a third in a row for Arteta’s men as they missed the chance to capitalise on Tottenham’s shock home defeat to Brighton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyfVC_0fC1FW5J00
Jan Bednarek scored Southampton’s winner against Arsenal (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal, whose starting XI at St Mary’s contained nine players aged 24 or under, have another opportunity to move level on points with Spurs on Wednesday evening when they play their game in hand away to Chelsea.

While Arteta has been understandably frustrated by the untimely slump, he intends to maintain an encouraging approach, rather than attempt to berate his squad back into form.

“We are in the same position as we were with one less game,” said the Spaniard. “We have to play on Wednesday and we have to lift them up.

“The task is big but the opportunity as well is so precious that we all want to do it.

“(I will) give all the support in the world to them because they need it. They are 19, 20, 21 years old most of them and that is what they need.

“We are who we are but at the end you have to win the matches and, if you want to be there, that has to be defined in the boxes.”

A first-half strike from Southampton defender Jan Bednarek continued Arsenal’s miserable run.

Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe each forced fine saves from Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster, but the visitors failed to make a breakthrough.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Bukayo Saka
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola shuts down Erling Haaland transfer talk and refuses to open up on Manchester City agreeing a £500,000-a-week deal with the Borussia Dortmund striker

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss the club's reported transfer target Erling Haaland. Sportsmail revealed that City's pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star had taken a significant step forward as the club agreed terms with the player's representatives. It is understood that a suitable financial package -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League#Xi#Spurs#Spaniard#Southampton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ralf Rangnick says Man Utd ‘just have to admit’ Liverpool are better than them

Ralf Rangnick admitted he was embarrassed after watching his Manchester United side get thoroughly outplayed as Liverpool returned to the top of the table with a 4-0 win. United barely got a touch of the ball as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in control before half-time, and though a change of formation briefly helped United improve after the break, further goals from Sadio Mane and Salah finished them off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy