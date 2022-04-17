ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Small boat capsized off coast of Stamford, Connecticut leaving 2 dead, 2 in critical condition

Two men were pronounced dead and two others are critically injured after a small boat capsized off the coast in Stamford.

A small boat sent out a distress signal off the coast in Stamford, with rescue resulting in one death while three others are in critical condition.

This incident occurred the morning of Easter Sunday at 10:21 a.m.

The initial report stated the boat was about 12 feet long and carrying four men near Shippan Point in Long Island Sound.

They were unable to come back to shore due to strong winds. They called their family members as the wind blew them across the water.

Twenty-two Stamford firefighters jumped into action, issuing a marine rescue response. The department's fire-boat was used as well as on-duty SCUBA divers. Other units, such as police, marine rescue, EMS, and more responded to the scene.

Responders could not find the vessel right away. This was partly due to wind conditions, a language barrier, and conflicting reports about the last known location.

Additional marine resources were then called in from Darien, Greenwich, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Fire dispatchers at Stamford were able to track the last known location of a cell phone from someone on board.

Once responders reached this area, they began to notice debris in the water. They believed this was from the vessel that was in need of help.

The water teams were able to locate the four men. Teams note the swells in the ocean were heightened due to the wind, reaching three to four feet.

Two of the men pulled in were unconscious and unresponsive, and they were administered CPR, according to DEEP officials. The two others were semi-responsive.

Three boaters were then transported to Stamford Hospital, and another to Norwalk Hospital.

Two men have succumbed to their injuries. The other two remain in critical condition.

