ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Worker wins $450,000 after an office birthday party he didn’t ask for triggers anxiety

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7tsl_0fC1FKjp00

A worker has won a $450,000 compensation case after colleagues went against his wishes and threw him an office birthday party, setting off his anxiety and ultimately leading to him losing his job.

Kevin Berling was hired as a lab technician at Gravity Diagnostics in Covington, Kentucky, in 2018. According to his lawyers, he had asked the company to avoid its typical birthday celebration when his came around, due to concerns it would trigger his anxiety disorders.

According to his complaint against the company, the office manager forgot about Mr Berling’s request, and planned his office birthday party in August 2019.

The employee was left overwhelmed and had to leave the celebration to spend lunch hour in his car, according to the filing.

After the party incident, management held a meeting with Mr Berling about what had happened, setting off another anxiety attack.

A few days later he was fired, with managers citing concerns about his perceived anger and potential to become violent.

The firing meant Mr Berling missed out on the company’s rapid growth during the Covid pandemic, where some employees saw raises as much as 300 per cent, his lawyers said.

On Friday, a jury unanimously awarded Mr Berling a $450,000 judgment against the company, finding that he was entitled to $120,000 in lost wages and benefits, $30,000 in future wages, and $300,000 for “past, present and future mental pain and suffering, mental anguish, embarrassment, humiliation, mortification, and loss of self-esteem,” according to court documents.

The company could still appeal the decision.

The Independent has reached out to Gravity Diagnostics for comment.

"This may sound cliche to say that the money was really secondary in this thing,” Tony Bucher, the former employee’s lawyer, told Local12 . “It was a big step for someone who doesn’t like that kind of attention to stand up in front of 12 jurors and stand up for himself."

The attorney said that the company had misinterpreted the situation, and that Mr Berling was doing what he needed to calm himself down and was not being violent.

"They started giving him a pretty hard time for his response to the birthday celebration, actually accusing him of stealing his co-workers’ joy,” Mr Bucher added.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

A Kentucky Man Was Awarded $450,000 After Company Fired Him For Having A Panic Attack At Birthday Party He Didn’t Want

Wow, that backfired… According to The Guardian, a Kentucky man has been awarded $450,000 in a lawsuit against his former employer, after the company threw him a birthday party that he didn’t want. In August 2019, the medical laboratory Gravity Diagnostics ignored Kevin Berling’s request to not celebrate his birthday, due to his anxiety disorder. Berling’s lawyer, Tony Bucher, said his client told his company that he has anxiety and did not want to have a birthday party, however, they “forgot” […] The post A Kentucky Man Was Awarded $450,000 After Company Fired Him For Having A Panic Attack At Birthday Party He Didn’t Want first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
The US Sun

Kevin Berling wins $450,000 lawsuit after his company threw him a surprise birthday party

A KENTUCKY resident has been awarded $450,000 by a jury after he sued his company for failing to honor a simple request – not to throw him a surprise birthday party. Kevin Berling, an employee at Gravity Diagnostics based in Covington, KY claims he told his manager he didn’t want to celebrate his birthday at work, because it would cause him undue stress.
COVINGTON, KY
Nashville News Hub

Lab technician wins nearly half-million dollar lawsuit after co-workers threw him a surprise birthday party even after he made it clear that a celebration would trigger a panic attack, his attorney said

The 29-year-old lab technician man made it clear to his employer that he did not want to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately, somewhere along the line there was a communication breakdown, and his company threw him a party. The 29-year-old sued his former employer alleging disability discrimination and retaliation. According to the lawsuit, the man stated that a celebration in the office would be bring back bad childhood memories surrounding his parents’ divorce and bring up a great source of stress.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Tracey Folly

His wife didn't know he was cheating until he fathered another woman's child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my mother worked with my father's sister and her husband at a jewelry shop. My father's sister and her husband owned a multi-family home, and the tenant who lived in their third-floor apartment also worked with them. In fact, the three of them (my aunt, my uncle, and their third-floor tenant) carpooled back and forth to work and even ate lunch together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Anxiety#Gravity Diagnostics#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

The 23-year-old who has to nap for THREE HOURS every day: Constantly tired woman reveals how rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'so many years'

A 23-year-old woman says her 'insatiable appetite for sleep' caused by a rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'years' of life. Helena Smythe, of Cambridgeshire, has idiopathic hypersomnia, a narcolepsy-like condition that is sometimes called 'excessive daytime sleepiness'. It leaves her feeling constantly tired, forcing her to take daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Gelato shop worker unable to reach forward to scoop ice cream because she was pregnant wins £40,000 in discrimination case after her boss asked 'what am I paying you for?'

A gelato shop worker whose pregnancy left her unable to reach forward to scoop up ice cream has be awarded almost £40,000 after her boss asked 'What am I paying you for?'. Assistant manager Abbey Gannapureddy had worked for Icestone Gelato Café in Chester, Cheshire, since September 2018.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

I had to do an internal examination on MYSELF when I unexpectedly went into labour at home… I could feel the head

A MUM has recalled how she was forced to do an internal examination on herself to see how close she was to giving birth when she went into labour unexpectedly at home. Holly Lo opened up about her experience in several videos on her TikTok page, explaining that she thought she had hours before she was going to give birth when her contractions started.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Wendy Williams’ ex-manager Bernie Young files to be her legal guardian as she suffers major health problems

WENDY Williams’ ex-manager has filed to be her legal guardian as she suffers from serious health problems, The Sun can exclusively report. The ailing TV host's former manager Bernie Young, 75, whom she fired earlier this year, quietly filed papers in New York court amid her legal battle to gain control over her Wells Fargo bank accounts, multiple sources confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

610K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy