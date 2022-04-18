ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralf Rangnick braced for reunions against ‘extremely good’ Liverpool

By Simon Peach
 2 days ago

Ralf Rangnick is braced to face an “extremely good” Liverpool side featuring players the interim Manchester United boss helped on their path to the top.

All eyes will be on Anfield as the rivals go toe-to-toe on Tuesday evening, six months on from Jurgen Klopp’s men securing a stunning 5-0 Old Trafford win in the reverse fixture.

Naby Keita opened the scoring that day and previously said Rangnick treated him “like a son” when bringing him to RB Salzburg , with the interim United boss also going on to coach him at RB Leipzig.

The 63-year-old was also involved in the careers of future Liverpool players Sadio Mane , Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino having begun working as the two Red Bull clubs’ sporting director in 2012.

Furthermore, Rangnick signed Roberto Firmino when he was managing Hoffenheim and impressive centre-back Joel Matip played under him at Schalke.

“They are good, they’re extremely good,” Rangnick said of Liverpool. “It’s no coincidence that they’re as good as they are.

“Jurgen has built that team in the last six and a half years.

“Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when we signed them for our clubs when nobody knew them.

“Again, it’s no coincidence that this is probably the club with the highest number of players from our former clubs because their approach, their style of football, the way they want to play is pretty similar.”

Rangnick knows United need to raise their performance from Saturday’s helter-skelter 3-2 triumph against rock-bottom Norwich if they are to take anything away from Anfield.

“Of course they will (show their desire to finish in the top four),” he said.

The way that we defend is still not the standard that we need

Ralf Rangnick

“Of course they also showed today that they were trying to win that game but, as I said, for me it’s a question of being physical enough in those moments and it was not the first time today, it happened in games earlier on.

“If I still remember the game at Leeds, where we played at the end with Scotty (McTominay) and with Fred, yes it was a battle and we were up to the standards at Leeds, but this has to happen more regularly.

“It’s quite obvious. Even the reason why the club contacted me in November was the fact we just conceded too many goals too easily.

“We reduced the number of goals conceded but the way that we defend is still not the standard that we need in order to be a top-four club.”

Ralf Rangnick: Three or four new players ‘not enough’ to fix Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes signing three or four players in the summer still may not be enough to turn around the club’s fortunes.The wait for a trophy has now stretched to five years, with Man Utd also in danger of missing out on the top four in the Premier League and therefore Champions League football next season.Rangnick is set to move upstairs into a consultancy role at the end of the campaign, with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag heavily tipped to take over at Old Trafford.But Rangnick feels, irrespective of which coach comes in, that a major...
Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah's goal drought is 'completely normal' and he won't hold talks with his struggling Egyptian star... as the German admits Liverpool's clash with Man United is 'massive' for both teams

Jurgen Klopp has played down fears over Mohamed Salah's lack of goal-scoring form and insists he will not hold talks with the Egyptian star in a bid to get him firing again. Salah has not scored in open play for the Reds since February with his last strike arriving from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win at Brighton on March 12.
Man United manager Ralf Rangnick ‘embarrassed’ after 4-0 defeat to Liverpool

Ralf Rangnick admitted he was “embarrassed” after watching his Manchester United side humiliated by Liverpool, who returned to the top of the table with a 4-0 win.United barely got a touch of the ball as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put the hosts in control before half-time, and though a change of formation briefly helped United improve after the break, further goals from Sadio Mane and Salah finished them off.It was another humiliating result for United, who have shipped nine goals to Liverpool in two fixtures this season, and have now conceded more than relegation-threatened Burnley.Sign up for our newsletters.
Rangnick on Fernandes, top-four race and Klopp

Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before Manchester United travel to Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday. Rangnick said Bruno Fernandes will be "OK for tomorrow", after the attacking midfielder had a car crash on the way to training on Monday. He said no players who were injured for Saturday's...
Jaap Stam tells Erik ten Hag that Premier League and Champions League titles 'are expected' at Manchester United... and warns there is 'a world of difference' between Dutch and English football

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has warned incoming boss Erik ten Hag about 'the pressure' at Old Trafford - and says winning the league is an expectation at the club. Stam, who won three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and a Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson, also told the current Ajax coach about the difference in standard between Dutch and English football.
Liverpool move back atop the Premier League with convincing win over abject Man Utd

A match that was so predictable, and yet the reality of it was utterly astounding.So much for a tense title run-in game. So much for a challenge for a Champions League place. So much for any sense of Manchester United pride at stopping Liverpool from matching their 20 titles or incredibly improving on their treble.The fact that these are the two most successful sides in English football was reduced to mere historical quirk, as if United were a bygone force from the past, as Liverpool instead inflicted them to their worst aggregate score of the entire Premier League era.Even worse,...
Football rumours: AC Milan want Raheem Sterling, Newcastle target Ivan Toney

What the papers sayAC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro.The Mail, who cite Italian outlet Fazzetta dello Sport, say the Manchester City and England winger is on top of the club’s wishlist should they be successfully bought by Bahrain-based firm Investcorp. The 27-year-old is contracted until summer 2023 and has scored 14 goals to go with seven assists this season.Pau Torres has apparently again secured the interest of club bosses at Manchester United. The club passed over signing the Villarreal centre-back last year to instead pick up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. But...
