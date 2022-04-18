ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: FA Cup loss to Liverpool has little impact on Man City’s Premier League hopes

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGXf6_0fC1FERT00

Pep Guardiola does not think Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City hands the Merseysiders a psychological advantage in the title race.

City manager Guardiola believes Saturday’s thrilling clash at Wembley will only be relevant going forward if the two clubs meet again in the Champions League final.

Liverpool won 3-2 at the national stadium to keep their quadruple bid on track while at the same time ending City’s hopes of winning a treble.

Attention now turns back to the enthralling title race between the two clubs, with City holding a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven games left. They also both remain alive in Europe and could clash again in next month’s final in Paris if City see off Real Madrid and Liverpool overcome Villarreal in their semi-finals.

Guardiola said: “There is a chance we will play at the end of the season, in case both teams reach the final of the Champions League. So then I will watch what happened.

“Now the psychology is we have seven games in the Premier League and we know exactly what we will have to do to try to win the Premier League.

“We go game by game. We don’t have time (to dwell on the result). In four days we have another game, then after that Watford, then Madrid, then another one.”

City are next in action when they host Brighton on Wednesday.

Guardiola will hope playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who were unused substitutes at Wembley with foot and knee injuries respectively, will be fit to return.

Kyle Walker was also not involved due to an ankle problem as Guardiola made seven changes from the side that came through last Wednesday’s draining Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid.

Guardiola said: “When you have all the squad it’s easier to handle it. We need people to come back to face the situation.

“The players in the second half would say they are sad and they are tired, but then how do they react? This has been our team for a long time. It doesn’t matter how we fight, we do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yb9W8_0fC1FERT00

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is also determined for City to bounce back quickly.

The Ukrainian said: “The reaction of us in the second half is how we should react in this kind of situation. We cannot give up. We have to fight until the end.

“At this stage, every game is a final. It doesn’t matter what competition it is.

“We can be tired mentally, but you have to sort these kind of things out at this level. We have a big squad, we have a lot of players who can play.

“We cannot give excuses. Everyone was ready to play. Everyone did everything and left everything on the pitch.

“We’re out of this competition, but there are two titles still to fight for.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola shuts down Erling Haaland transfer talk and refuses to open up on Manchester City agreeing a £500,000-a-week deal with the Borussia Dortmund striker

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss the club's reported transfer target Erling Haaland. Sportsmail revealed that City's pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star had taken a significant step forward as the club agreed terms with the player's representatives. It is understood that a suitable financial package -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kyle Walker
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Man Utd on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be reunited with players he helped develop when his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday,Rangnick worked with Naby Keita at RB Salzburg and has been involved with Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino’s careers.LIVE! Follow Liverpool vs Man Utd latest updatesThe manager said: “They are good, they’re extremely good. It’s no coincidence that they’re as good as they are. Jurgen [Klopp] has built that team in the last six and a half years.“Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United manager Ralf Rangnick ‘embarrassed’ after 4-0 defeat to Liverpool

Ralf Rangnick admitted he was “embarrassed” after watching his Manchester United side humiliated by Liverpool, who returned to the top of the table with a 4-0 win.United barely got a touch of the ball as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put the hosts in control before half-time, and though a change of formation briefly helped United improve after the break, further goals from Sadio Mane and Salah finished them off.It was another humiliating result for United, who have shipped nine goals to Liverpool in two fixtures this season, and have now conceded more than relegation-threatened Burnley.Sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#The Premier League#Real Madrid#The Champions League
The Independent

Liverpool move back atop the Premier League with convincing win over abject Man Utd

A match that was so predictable, and yet the reality of it was utterly astounding.So much for a tense title run-in game. So much for a challenge for a Champions League place. So much for any sense of Manchester United pride at stopping Liverpool from matching their 20 titles or incredibly improving on their treble.The fact that these are the two most successful sides in English football was reduced to mere historical quirk, as if United were a bygone force from the past, as Liverpool instead inflicted them to their worst aggregate score of the entire Premier League era.Even worse,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: AC Milan want Raheem Sterling, Newcastle target Ivan Toney

What the papers sayAC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro.The Mail, who cite Italian outlet Fazzetta dello Sport, say the Manchester City and England winger is on top of the club’s wishlist should they be successfully bought by Bahrain-based firm Investcorp. The 27-year-old is contracted until summer 2023 and has scored 14 goals to go with seven assists this season.Pau Torres has apparently again secured the interest of club bosses at Manchester United. The club passed over signing the Villarreal centre-back last year to instead pick up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

St James’ Park was treated to a special finish on Sunday afternoon as Bruno Guimaraes struck an injury-time winner to hand Newcastle all three points against Leicester City.Just 72 hours later the North East will congregate once again for another Premier League clash, this time against Crystal Palace.A victory could take Newcastle level with Leicester in ninth place, something which a couple of months ago seemed inconceivable when they were embroiled in a relegation battle.Meanwhile, Palace will be hoping a win of their own can push them into ninth place as they look to finish the season as strongly as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The Independent

Man City vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side still have the upper hand in the title race but know any slip-up could prove fatal as the season enters its home straight. City passed their hardest remaining test when they drew 2-2 with Liverpool last time out in the league, although they will have been disappointed not to take all three points after a commanding performance. That result was followed by defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the FA Cup semi-final and City cannot afford to let that lost chance at silverware hinder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must be ‘ready to fight’ for vital win over Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stressed to his players they must consider the visit of Manchester United as the chance to win “the most important three points in your life”.With seven Premier League matches remaining and a one-point deficit to leaders Manchester City Klopp’s side know they have to be perfect for the remainder of the season if they are to stand a chance of taking the title from their rivals.And while United, their traditional long-term foes, arrive in a situation a long way short of what could be considered their best, Klopp insists they cannot take anything for granted even...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday and the Blues will be hoping to capitalise on their winning momentum from the FA Cup semi-final.The Blues beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley to secure a final against Liverpool in May but it wasn’t all good news. Mateo Kovacic limped off injured in the first half and manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the player.“He is in pain and the ankle is swollen,” Tuchel said. “It’s a huge ankle right now. It does not look so good but let’s wait for the examination.”The player slipped when attempting to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Third iteration of Sadio Mane could be his most influential version yet for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp took pity on Manchester United. He rested a player scoring a goal a game in April. He selected one on a lengthy drought.It soon transpired that Liverpool scarcely required the unexpectedly prolific Ibrahima Konate’s set-piece menace. Mohamed Salah was soon back on the scoresheet. It was scarcely Klopp’s boldest prediction when he said it was only a matter of time before he would be.Salah duly reprised his role as the scourge of United, setting up Luis Diaz’s opener even before scoring his seventh and eighth goals in four games against them. A 4-0 scoreline meant he has five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Guardiola says Man City's hectic schedule taking toll on squad

April 20 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their intense fixture schedule is taking a heavy toll and that his squad were administered "71 treatments" between their games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool last week. City's last four games included home and away Champions League matches against Atletico...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s blueprint for transformation was right in front of their own eyes at Anfield

It was a night so bad for Manchester United that they didn’t just concede four goals, but were seemingly set back a further four years.On the day before this “humiliation” at Anfield, to use Ralph Rangnick’s own word, the German claimed it could take just two or three windows to get back to the top. By the end of it, he was talking about “six years”.It was certainly a defeat of historic proportions. The biggest aggregate difference between United and Liverpool in the two games over a single season had been a mere five goals. That was almost doubled, to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel ‘grateful’ for another chance of Wembley glory with Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his gratitude to have another cup final to look forward to after goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount downed Crystal Palace in the last four of the FA Cup at Wembley.The Blues saw the defence of their Champions League title end in midweek after they lost 5-4 to Real Madrid on aggregate and with Manchester City and Liverpool out in front in the Premier League, it left this competition as the club’s only realistic opportunity to add more silverware to the cabinet.With Roman Abramovich also in the process of selling Chelsea and therefore his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

610K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy